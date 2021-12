The UK and Jersey governments have issued further licences to French fishing boats to trawl British waters in an apparent attempt to ease cross-Channel tensions.The Brussels-imposed deadline of midnight on Friday into Saturday for solving a post-Brexit fishing row passed without an agreement being announced.However, the UK Government has since confirmed that talks on Friday evening between Environment Secretary George Eustice and Virginijus Sinkevicius from the European Commission following “several weeks of intensive technical discussions on licensing”, resulted in more small boat licences being granted.In a statement, a spokeswoman said 18 more licences had been granted to replacement vessels...

U.K. ・ 2 DAYS AGO