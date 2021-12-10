ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Alicia Keys Shares Her Favorite Collab & Inspiration For Her Latest Single [WATCH]

By Keenan "HIGz" Higgins
 3 days ago
The journey of award-winning, chart-topping music sensation Alicia Keys is one that began over 20 years ago, yet it looks like her story is just getting started for a whole new generation as she prepares to release her eighth studio album titled Keys.

We had the pleasure of having the “Lala” singer call in to the show to explain what it was like working on the new material, and she also took some time to reflect on her illustrious past as well.

One of the highlights in Alicia Keys’s musical career has been the many collaborations she’s blessed us with, and we even got her to reveal the favorite amongst them all — let’s just say she was in an empire state of mind while answering the question!

Listen to the full interview with Alicia Keys on the Rickey Smiley Morning Show below, where the hitmaker also talks about the upcoming tour and her love for Hawaiian sweet rolls:

  • Keri Hilson Talks Beauty Secrets And The Affirmations She Used While Filming Her First Leading Role In Box Office Film ‘For The Love Of Money’
  • ‘Black As Night’ Star Asjha Cooper Addresses Colorism in Hollywood: ‘There Are Still Very Few That Look Like Me.”

Alicia Keys Shares Her Favorite Collab & Inspiration For Her Latest Single [WATCH] was originally published on rickeysmileymorningshow.com

