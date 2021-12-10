ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Business

Inflation is red hot, soaring to 6.8% in November, the highest in nearly four decades

By Scott Horsley
ctpublic.org
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleIf you think your grocery bill has gone through the roof this year, you can appreciate what's happened to Cameron Mitchell. Mitchell's shopping for about 60 restaurants he runs in cities across the country — from high-end steakhouses to Molly Woo's Asian Bistro and El Segundo Mexican Kitchen....

www.ctpublic.org

WLNS

Inflation is painfully high, but some relief may be coming

NEW YORK (AP) — Inflation is painfully high, but this hopefully is close to as bad as it gets. Consumer prices rose 6.8% for the 12 months ending in November, a 39-year high. Many economists expect inflation to remain near this level for a few more months but to then moderate through 2022 for a […]
BUSINESS
State
Ohio State
CBS News

Report: Americans are seeing the worst inflation in nearly four decades

A new Labor Department report shows that inflation rose by almost 7% in the last year -- the highest one-year increase in 39 years. President Biden said the increase has peaked and that prices should begin to fall sooner than expected. But he also acknowledged Americans are feeling the pinch in their wallets. Christina Ruffini is at the White House with the latest.
BUSINESS
WDTN

Dayton residents feeling the pinch as inflation rises 6.8% from last November

DAYTON, Ohio (WDTN) — In November, U.S. consumer prices rose at the fastest rate in nearly four decades. Inflation rose 6.8 percent from a year ago in November, according to the consumer price index released Friday. Jeff Haymond, an economics professor at Cedarville University said, “I see the higher prices going forward into the next […]
DAYTON, OH
New York Post

Inflation soars as prices spike 6.8 percent, most in 39 years

The annual US inflation rate hit 6.8 percent last month, the feds said Friday — marking a 39-year high and leaving Americans helpless to do anything but watch as prices surge unabated at a clip not seen since Ronald Reagan was in office. The Bureau of Labor Statistics said...
BUSINESS
tmj4.com

Consumer inflation is up 6.8% in the past year, the highest increase since 1982

WASHINGTON — Prices for U.S. consumers jumped 6.8% in November compared with a year earlier as surging costs for food, energy, housing and other items left Americans enduring their highest annual inflation rate since 1982. The Labor Department also reported Friday that from October to November, prices jumped 0.8%.
BUSINESS
cbs4local.com

Cost of wholesale goods rising at record rate as inflation woes continue

WASHINGTON (TND) — The average price distributors are paying manufacturers for wholesale goods is rising at a record rate, according to the Bureau of Labor Statistics (BLS) Producer Price Index (PPI). November’s PPI rose nearly a full percent, according to the BLS, which pushes the PPI's final demand index...
BUSINESS
yourmoney.com

Inflation jumps to 5.1% – the highest in a decade

This is the highest CPI 12-month inflation rate since September 2011, when it stood at 5.2%. On a monthly basis, CPI increased by 0.7% in November 2021, compared with a fall of 0.1% in November 2020. The Consumer Prices Index including owner occupiers’ housing costs (CPIH) rose by 4.6% in...
BUSINESS
AFP

US Fed will move quicker to face down inflation

The Federal Reserve on Wednesday announced a more aggressive stance to quell the wave of price increases that has affected cars, housing, food and other goods in the United States and become a political liability for President Joe Biden. The central bank's policy-setting Federal Open Market Committee (FOMC) announced it will accelerate the phase out of its stimulus measures to end them in March, which would then allow it to as soon as May deploy its most powerful weapon against inflation by raising lending rates. While acknowledging the risk that the price increases could continue, Fed Chair Jerome Powell nonetheless maintained a steadfastly upbeat picture of the US economy, which he said was poised to continue its strong recovery and ready to be weaned off the central bank's easy money policies. "Economic activity is on track to expand at a robust pace this year, reflecting progress on vaccinations and the reopening of the economy. Aggregate demand remains very strong," Powell told reporters following the two-day FOMC meeting.
BUSINESS

