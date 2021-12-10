ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Hampton, VA

Santa to fly over Hampton Roads Saturday in MH-60 helicopter

By Ellen Ice
WTKR News 3
WTKR News 3
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=173rSX_0dJoLiza00

HAMPTON ROADS, Va. - Santa will be flying over much of Hampton Roads Saturday, as part of a training flight with the "Fleet Angels" of Helicopter Sea Combat Squadron (HSC) 2.

Santa and his elf, Doc Lynch, will take off on Saturday, December 11, at 10 a.m., heading to their first stop in Hampton at 10:05 a.m. This will be the second time HSC-2 performs a flight with Santa.

“Our annual Santa Flight is a great way to maximize flight training hours while bringing the local community together during the holidays,” said Capt. Steven Thomas, HSC-2’s commanding officer. “We are happy to have Santa on board to spread holiday joy throughout Hampton Roads as we continue to train pilots and aircrewmen.”

The flight path will cover:

  • Hampton – Riverpointe Shopping Center – 10:05 a.m.
  • Newport News – Patrick Henry Mall – 10:15 a.m.
  • Suffolk – Walmart Supercenter – 10:35 a.m.
  • Larchmont – Larchmont Elementary School – 10:50 a.m.
  • Norfolk – Town Point Park (Waterside) – 10:55 a.m.
  • Portsmouth – Columbia Park – 11:00 a.m.
  • Chesapeake – Greenbrier Mall – 11:15 a.m.
  • Towncenter – Mount Trashmore – 11:25 a.m.
  • Great Neck – Cox High School – 11:35 a.m.
  • Oceanfront – Beachline – 11:45 a.m.
  • Fort Story – 11:55 a.m.
  • CHIX Beach – Lesner Bridge – 12:00 p.m.
  • Chick's Beach  – 12:05 p.m.

Located onboard Naval Station Norfolk, Virginia, the "Fleet Angels" operate the Sikorsky MH-60S Knighthawk helicoper. As a Fleet Replacement Squadron (FRS), HSC-2 trains pilots and aircrewmen to employ the MH-60S worldwide in a variety of missions, including fleet logistics support, search and rescue, medical evacuation, special warfare support, anti-surface warfare and humanitarian assistance/disaster relief.

The squadron fulfills secondary missions of theater security cooperation and U.S. 2nd Fleet operational support.

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CREATORS

More
Related
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Virginia Society
Portsmouth, VA
Society
City
Columbia, VA
City
Newport News, VA
City
Hampton, VA
State
Virginia State
City
Portsmouth, VA
Hampton, VA
Society
Norfolk, VA
Society
City
Norfolk, VA
Newport News, VA
Society
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Hampton Roads#Fly#Hsc 2#Santa Flight#Walmart Supercenter#Cox High School#Sikorsky#Frs#Mh 60s#U S 2nd Fleet
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Society
WTKR News 3

WTKR News 3

22K+
Followers
6K+
Post
5M+
Views
ABOUT

Read the latest Norfolk, Virginia news and weather from WTKR News 3, updated throughout the day.

Comments / 0

Community Policy