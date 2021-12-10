ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Beauty & Fashion

Marsai Martin Gives 90’s Vibes In Christian Siriano At The Lancome X Vogue Magazine Dinner

By Samjah Iman
 4 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0NMtiO_0dJoLgE800
Source: Emma McIntyre / Getty

Marsai Martin gave us a nostalgic 90’s moment in a Christian Siriano look she sported to the Lancome X Vogue Magazine dinner.

Marsai’s stylist, Bryon Javar, took a page right out of the hip-hop androgynous fashion era for Marsai’s Lancome X Vogue Magazine dinner ensemble. As soon as I saw her outfit, 1997 Janet Jackson came to mind. Marsai looked absolutely fierce in black wide leg dress pants and a white ruche blouse that featured a lace bustier on top. Accenting the bustier were different size gold hoops. Her black Casadei heels matched her fashion vibe perfectly. And her hair, styled by Alexander Armand, resembled art and paired perfectly with her fabulous, throwback look.

Marsai’s makeup, done by Rebekah Aladdin, was absolutely flawless. And her blinged-out jewelry took her getup to another level.

Apparently, Marsai’s look was a hit with social media. As soon as her Bryon posted her look to his Instagram page, he got the nod of approval from several of his followers including fellow famous stylists. Cardi B’s stylist, Kollin Carter, commented, “Go off bro!

.” While Beyoncé’s stylist, Zerina Akers, left fire emojis under the post.

We have enjoyed having a front seat to Marsai’s beautiful evolution over the years. From a kid actress to a fashionista, and not to mention the youngest person to ever produce a movie, this young lady is surely one to keep an eye on.

Marsai Martin Gives 90's Vibes In Christian Siriano At The Lancome X Vogue Magazine Dinner

News Talk 1490

News Talk 1490

