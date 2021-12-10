Jana Duggar charged with endangering the welfare of a minor

NORTHWEST ARKANSAS (KNWA/KFTA) — Jana Duggar, 31, was charged with endangering the welfare of a minor this fall, according to a filing in the Washington County District Court, Elm Springs Department.

Duggar, the former reality star and younger sister o f recently-convicted Joshua Duggar , was cited for a misdemeanor on September 9. She was released on $430 bail.

She has pleaded not guilty, and has a court date set for January 10, 2022.

This is a developing story and will be updated.

