How the ‘Swan Song’ Score Evokes Drama and Sci-Fi

By Jazz Tangcay
Connecticut Post
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleWriter and director Benjamin Cleary’s “Swan Song,” which premieres Dec. 17 on Apple TV Plus, straddles the line between science fiction and drama as Mahershala Ali plays Cameron, a dying man who is presented with a choice that could save his family from grief. Composer Jay...

