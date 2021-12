A man suspected in a 2012 killing has turned himself in within a month of the airing of a true-crime episode on his case. Austin, Texas police have announced that Hector Hugo Ramirez-Lopez, 33, has surrendered to Mexican authorities. He stands accused of stabbing 22-year-old Randall Wells to death more than nine years ago. Texas authorities said an officer was responding to a call at an apartment building on April 28, 2012 when he heard a “loud crash and looked over to find that a vehicle had crashed into the southwest parking lot of this complex, unrelated to his call”....

TRAFFIC ACCIDENTS ・ 14 DAYS AGO