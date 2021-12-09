Grammy Academy Speaks On The Weeknd 2020 Grammy Snub

Drake’s latest release, Certified Lover Boy, is the biggest rap album of the year on the charts — but don’t expect to see it represented at the Grammys. Although the rapper was nominated for two awards for the album, Best Rap Album and Best Rap Performance for the single “Way 2 Sexy” with Future and Young Thug, he has since withdrawn both of his nominations. Variety reported that the Recording Academy confirmed the news, while the New York Times has since confirmed with Drake’s representatives, who had no additional comment on the move. Drake’s withdrawal comes as Grammy voting begins today, December 6. Per Variety, this timing means that the categories he withdrew from will move forward with four nominees, rather than adding a fifth.

