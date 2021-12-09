ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Grammy Academy Speaks On The Weeknd 2020 Grammy Snub

By Music News
Cover picture for the articleGrammy CEO Harvey Mason Jr. opened up about The Weeknd deciding to pull out of the Grammys last year after his album After Hours was snubbed. Mason Jr. told Billboard, “It’s not distracting, it’s understandable. People that make music are passionate people...

