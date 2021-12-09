ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Alec Baldwin Shares Letter From ‘Rust’ Crew

By Entertainment News
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleAlec Baldwin shared a note signed by 25 crew members from Rust who “believe the public narrative surrounding our workplace tragedy to be inadequate and wish to express a more accurate account of our experience.”. The letter,...

TheDailyBeast

Alec Baldwin Hits Back at Trump and George Clooney in Explosive Interview

Six weeks later, Alec Baldwin claims he still has no idea how he ended up shooting and killing cinematographer Halyna Hutchins on the set of his ill-fated western Rust. The actor spoke out for the first time this week—outside of a heated run-in with paparazzi in Vermont—in an exclusive primetime special with ABC News’ George Stephanopoulos that aired Thursday night. And in the tearful interview, he denied actually pulling the trigger in the deadly shooting and at the same time described the incident as the “worst thing” that has ever happened to him. He said he is taking solace in the fact that he believes he was not “responsible” for Hutchins’ death and that he might have killed himself had he really felt her death was his fault.
CELEBRITIES
The Independent

Alec Baldwin: Halyna Hutchins’ husband told actor ‘I suppose we’re going to go through this together’

An emotional Alec Baldwin described the kindness he received from the husband of late cinematographer Halyna Hutchins during his first interview since the fatal shooting on the Rust set.ABC’s George Stephanopoulos conducted the interview with Baldwin on Tuesday (30 November). It aired on Thursday (2 December) at 8pm Eastern time in the US. While speaking to the journalist, Baldwin recalled meeting Hutchins’s husband Matthew in the wake of the tragedy on 21 October, among other explosive revelations, including that the he allegedly didn’t pull the trigger on the live gun when it went off. During the emotional interview, the...
CELEBRITIES
New York Post

Alec Baldwin blames the victim in sickening interview

Just when you think Alec Baldwin can’t go any lower, he blames Halyna Hutchins, the woman he shot to death, for getting shot to death. “Everything is at her direction,” Baldwin told a sycophantic George Stephanopoulos during a jaw-dropping, hourlong interview that aired Thursday night. “I’m holding the gun where...
CELEBRITIES
Alec Baldwin
Vulture

Alec Baldwin Says ‘Someone’ Is Responsible for the Rust Shooting

In ABC’s interview special Alec Baldwin Unscripted, Alec Baldwin sat down with George Stephanopoulos and addressed the Rust tragedy that left cinematographer Halyna Hutchins dead and director Joel Souza injured. Baldwin described the incident from the beginning: He was told that he was handed a cold gun, which means there are no live rounds in the gun at all. In Baldwin’s words, a cold gun could mean there are possibly dummy rounds in the gun but no explosive charge. Hutchins directed Baldwin in the scene as he cocked the gun and faced the camera. He let go of the hammer of the gun and it went off, without Baldwin pulling the trigger, he said.
CELEBRITIES
People

Hilaria Baldwin Shares Photo with Husband Alec Ahead of His First Interview After Rust Shooting

Hilaria Baldwin is standing by her husband Alec Baldwin ahead of the actor's first one-on-one interview since the Oct. 21 death of Halyna Hutchins on the Rust set. ABC News announced Wednesday morning that George Stephanopoulos interviewed Alec on Tuesday afternoon for a primetime special set to air on ABC Thursday at 8 p.m. ET. Later on Wednesday, Hilaria, 37, shared a photo of herself on Instagram standing beside Alec, 63, who appeared to be wearing the same attire he wore for the TV interview.
CELEBRITIES
Popculture

'Rust' Ammo Supplier Denies Alec Baldwin Claim on Live Rounds From Set

The Rust ammo supplier has responded to Alec Baldwin's claims that someone put a gun with live rounds on the set, denying that it was the fault of the supplier. Recently, a clip from Baldwin's in-depth interview with ABC News' George Stephanopoulos began making the rounds after the actor denied having pulled the trigger that resulted in the death of the film's cinematographer Halyna Hutchins and left another person injured.
CELEBRITIES
Collider

Alec Baldwin to Give First In-Studio Interview Since ‘Rust’ Shooting

After the tragic accidental shooting of Halyna Hutchins on the set of Rust, Alec Baldwin will be giving his first in-studio interview since the incident. Baldwin sat down on Tuesday for an hour and twenty minute-long interview with ABC’s George Stephanopoulos, with the full interview airing on December 2nd on ABC, and will later be available to watch on Hulu.
CELEBRITIES
southernillinoisnow.com

Alec Baldwin posts some ‘Rust’ crew members’ statement denying fatal set was chaotic

Alec Baldwin posted to Instagram a statement from some of the crew of the movie Rust, on which the actor and producer fatally shot cinematographer Halyna Hutchins in October. Some crew members have described the fatal incident as a result of unsafe work conditions, long workdays, and unqualified hires — notably neophyte armorer Hannah Gutierrez-Reed.
CELEBRITIES
newyorkcitynews.net

Alec Baldwin ambushed by journalist over Rust shooting

Alec Baldwin was caught on camera confronted by a journalist in the aftermath of a widely criticized interview where the actor said he didn?t fire the gun which killed a cinematographer in October. New York Post reporter Jon Levine ran into Baldwin on Manhattan's Upper East Side, Monday evening and...
CELEBRITIES
Radar Online.com

Alec Baldwin Working Overtime On 'Rust' Damage Control, Denies Forcing Crew To Endure Horrible Conditions & Claims They Enjoyed 'Our Workplace'

Alec Baldwin has spoken out regarding working conditions on the set of Rust after his involvement in the fatal shooting of cinematographer Halyna Hutchins. The actor made sure to shut down claims about the alleged bad work conditions on the film set. Article continues below advertisement. The 63-year-old actor took...
MOVIES
hotnewhiphop.com

Alec Baldwin Discusses "Rust" Shooting At Length

Alec Baldwin spoke at length with ABC News, earlier this week, to discuss the shooting on the set of Rust which resulted in the death of cinematographer Halyna Hutchins. The Santa Fe County Sheriff's Department is currently investigating the shooting. As for whether he feels guilty for her death, Baldwin...
PUBLIC SAFETY
Ok Magazine

Hilaria Baldwin Reveals Alec 'Shushed' Her During Labor, But They 'Went On To Have 522 Babies After'

Hilaria Baldwin shared an interesting moment she shared with her husband, Alec Baldwin, when she gave birth to their son in 2015. The brunette beauty responded to an article by the Mirror titled: "When my husband told me to shush during labor I knew our marriage was over," on her Instagram Story. "Alec shushed me while I was in labor with Rafa…He was on the phone 'Shush! Can you keep it down?'" Hilaria wrote.
CELEBRITIES

