ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Music

Harry Styles To Headline Free Beach Bash Concert

By Music News
wfav951.com
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleHarry Styles has a gift for his fans. He’ll headline a free concert in South Beach, Florida on Dec. 30. Khalid is...

wfav951.com

Comments / 0

Related
wnypapers.com

Harry Styles was dressed to the nines during 'Love On Tour'

Clothing has no gender and Harry Styles is just one of many celebrities that prove that. The singer/songwriter has been on tour since the first weekend of September with his opening show for his “Love On Tour” in Las Vegas. He opened his tour sporting a pair of fuchsia-colored trousers and a magenta vest that was covered in sparkling fringe.
BEAUTY & FASHION
papermag.com

Get Your Hands On That Harry Styles Cardigan

Harry Styles knows we all want a piece of him. That's why the singer is giving everyone the opportunity to purchase his viral patchwork cardigan — to have, and to hold. Well, sort of. You probably remember the cardigan up for grabs — it took over TikTok last year after...
DESIGNERS & COLLECTIONS
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Florida State
Pitchfork

Porches Covers Harry Styles’ “Adore You”: Listen

Porches has released a cover of Harry Styles’ Fine Line single “Adore You.” In a statement, he explained, “I thought it would be interesting to strip down ‘Adore You,’ this huge pop song, and see what happened. I feel like I was really able to get lost in it and create this kind of eerier and darker version.” Listen to Porches’ “Adore You” below (via Nylon).
MUSIC
wfav951.com

Garth Brooks Sells Out Baton Rouge Concert

Garth Brooks has sold over 100,000 tickets for his show in Baton Rouge on April 30. This will be his first time ever at Tiger Stadium, and his first time in Louisiana in almost five years. Plus, it’s been 24 years since he’s played a show in Baton Rouge. Seems like a long time to wait for someone who had a hit named after the city. Garth tells us more about his upcoming sold-out show: “Just understand that ‘Friends in Low Places’ is not going to be the biggest song of the night in that state. And when it hits ‘Callin’ Baton Rouge,’ I just…we won’t have enough cameras rolling – I can tell you that – to see what happens. I am so fired up!” :14 (OC: I am fired up!)
MUSIC
wfav951.com

Korn Taps Chevelle, Code Orange For 2022 Tour

Korn will promote their upcoming studio album, Requiem, with a 2022 tour set to kick off on March 4th in Springfield, MO. The 19-date arena tour will feature special guests Chevelle and Code Orange. Tickets go on sale this Friday (December 17th) at 9 a.m. local time at Ticketmaster.com. Loudwire.com...
MUSIC
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Harry Styles
Spin

Harry Styles’ Very Merry Harryween

The costumes were on full display: paisley hippie mini dresses, glam cowboys, drag queens, sunflowers (of the Vol. 6 variety), angels, Cher Horowitzs, Britney (mostly circa “Baby One More Time,” but a single “Oops I Did It Again” red latex jumpsuit stood out courageously, a feat among the exceptionally brave), a Fleetwood Mac/Lindsay Buckingham reunion, and countless Harry Styles cosplay cuties — on the cover of Vogue, as Elton John, at the Grammys (on stage and off), in the fictional land of Eroda, in his Love on Tour custom outfits. For two sold-out nights at Madison Square Garden, a concert that doubled as a “Fancy Dress Party,” Styles was the sun — tens of thousands of impeccably dressed music fans orbiting his aura, so bright it bled into the outside world. The entire neighborhood of Manhattan’s Herald Square became a parade of discarded feathers from Party City boas. It was easy to see where the girls came from and where they went. They left a trail.
MUSIC
WKRN

Furbaby Friday: Meet Harry Styles!

Harry Styles is a four-year-old, 60-pound, Hound / Catahoula Mix who is as adorable as his namesake!. He is a little shy when you first meet him but give him a minute or two and his sweet, cuddly, friendly nature starts to shine, and you can see in his eyes how much he adores you! He has excellent potty manners, walks right by your side when on a leash, loves puzzle toys, treats, and cuddling. He’s looking for a Home For The Holiday and he promises to love you forever when you adopt him.
PETS
wnypapers.com

Starset to headline concert at Rapids Theater

Starset recently announced their fall 2021 U.S. demonstrations. This immersive voyage comes to Rapids Theater in Niagara Falls on Friday, for a 7 p.m. all-ages concert. Special guest opening acts include The Word Alive and All Things Good. Tickets are $25 in advance or $30 at the door. For more...
NIAGARA FALLS, NY
IN THIS ARTICLE
#South Beach#College Football Playoff#Football
wfav951.com

Olivia Rodrigo To Kick Off ‘Sour’ Tour In San Francisco

Olivia Rodrigo’s Sour tour will kick off next year on April 2 in San Francisco. She’ll make stops in more than 40 major cities across North America and Europe and 25 of them are in the United States. That includes two-night runs at Radio City Music Hall in New York and L.A.’s Greek Theatre.
SAN FRANCISCO, CA
papermag.com

Fans Think Harry Styles Stole a Microwave

We finally know the truth behind that rumor involving Harry Styles and a microwave. On Friday, a woman named Dianna Rainone uploaded a TikTok featuring texts between her and her father, who works as a cameraman at the venue. In the screenshots, her father can be seen saying that 'Harry styles stole [the] crew microwave from the ubs arena," which is an extremely entertaining visual, to say the least. Too bad it's not true.
CELEBRITIES
theweektoday.com

FREE LIBRARY CONCERT

The Friends invite you to a Free Performance on Monday, December 13 at 7 pm at the Wareham Free Library for a Celebration of the Season through Music, Song, and Stories!. Áine Minogue is an award-winning Irish harpist, singer, arranger, and composer. Born in County Tipperary, Ireland, she is now living in the Boston area. She has sixteen solo albums in varying styles such as Celtic, world, folk, spiritual, and new age. Ms. Minogue holds a Masters degree in Traditional Irish Harp Performance from the University of Limerick, Ireland, and her music is found on Pandora, Spotify, iTunes, and Amazon. You can follow her on Facebook and Instagram and visit her website at www.aimeminogue.com.
MUSIC
wfav951.com

Jack White Announces Huge 57-Date Tour

Jack White will hit the road next year with a huge 57-date tour. It kicks off with two shows in his hometown of Detroit, Michigan on April 8th. He’ll play multiple nights in Atlanta, Nashville, and Los Angeles. Other cities on the itinerary include Chicago, Pittsburgh, Brooklyn, Austin, Baltimore, and St. Louis.
DETROIT, MI
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
Music
NewsBreak
College Football
KPVI Newschannel 6

John Michael Montgomery to headline 2022 Cattlemen's Ball concert

John Michael Montgomery, a country music star and four-time Billboard Music Award winner, will headline the 2022 Cattlemen's Ball of Nebraska concert. Montgomery has received two Grammy Award nominations, four Academy of Country Music Awards and three Country Music Association awards. He's sold more than 16 million albums and has had 15 songs reach No. 1.
MUSIC
wfav951.com

The Beach Boys Headed To London’s Royal Albert Hall

The Beach Boys — featuring Mike Love and Bruce Johnston — are heading back to London's prestigious Royal Albert Hall on June 24th. The appearance is part of the group's five-date 2022 European tour. The Beach Boys are currently on the road with their “Holiday, Harmony, & Hits”...
MUSIC
ecurrent.com

Lucinda Williams Headlining Benefit Concert in Ann Arbor

Grammy award winning singer and songwriter Lucinda Williams will be headlining a benefit concert at The Michigan Theater in Ann Arbor in February. The show will mark the 40th anniversary of The Breakfast at St. Andrew’s daily meal program and has raised more than $120,000 for the organization since it began in 2010. Each winter, performers gather at The Ark along with a growing list of local and community sponsors to donate their musical talents and concert profits to support the meal program.
ANN ARBOR, MI

Comments / 0

Community Policy