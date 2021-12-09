Harry Styles To Headline Free Beach Bash Concert

Garth Brooks has sold over 100,000 tickets for his show in Baton Rouge on April 30. This will be his first time ever at Tiger Stadium, and his first time in Louisiana in almost five years. Plus, it’s been 24 years since he’s played a show in Baton Rouge. Seems like a long time to wait for someone who had a hit named after the city. Garth tells us more about his upcoming sold-out show: “Just understand that ‘Friends in Low Places’ is not going to be the biggest song of the night in that state. And when it hits ‘Callin’ Baton Rouge,’ I just…we won’t have enough cameras rolling – I can tell you that – to see what happens. I am so fired up!” :14 (OC: I am fired up!)

