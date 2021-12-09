Harry Styles To Headline Free Beach Bash Concert

The Friends invite you to a Free Performance on Monday, December 13 at 7 pm at the Wareham Free Library for a Celebration of the Season through Music, Song, and Stories!. Áine Minogue is an award-winning Irish harpist, singer, arranger, and composer. Born in County Tipperary, Ireland, she is now living in the Boston area. She has sixteen solo albums in varying styles such as Celtic, world, folk, spiritual, and new age. Ms. Minogue holds a Masters degree in Traditional Irish Harp Performance from the University of Limerick, Ireland, and her music is found on Pandora, Spotify, iTunes, and Amazon. You can follow her on Facebook and Instagram and visit her website at www.aimeminogue.com.
