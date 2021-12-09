ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Beauty & Fashion

Beyonce Hits The Town Wearing A $32,000 Gucci Outfit

By Music News
wfav951.com
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleBeyonce was all sparkles when she hit the town this week for a date night with husband Jay-Z. She was showing off her...

wfav951.com

Comments / 0

Related
POPSUGAR

Beyoncé, Rumi, and Blue Ivy Wear Matching Outfits in New Halls of Ivy Photos

Excuse me while I double-check my glasses prescription, because Beyoncé's new Ivy Park photos have me seeing triple. On Thursday, the mom of three released photos of herself posing with her daughters, 9-year-old Blue Ivy Carter and 4-year-old Rumi Carter, to promote the release of Halls of Ivy, her latest Adidas collaboration. Dressed in matching black and white herringbone leggings and sports bras, the trio served up some unforgettable style moments. See: Blue looking like a professional-soccer-player-turned-model in the background and future CEO Rumi making a call on her pink cell phone in the second shot.
CELEBRITIES
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Jay Z
Person
Beyonce
Footwear News

Lori Harvey Looks Chic for Winter Modeling a Burberry Puffer, Leather Pants & Chunky Boots

Lori Harvey is showing off how to do winter with Burberry. In a new outerwear look for the iconic British luxury fashion house, the 24-year-old can be seen modeling a chic checked puffer jacket over a black cropped top paired with skintight black leather pants and chunky black boots featuring a chunky platform. You can shop a similar style made of supple leather and lambskin for $1,050 on burberry.com. Photos, which she shared with her followers on Instagram, also show her sporting a black leather shoulder bag. View this post on Instagram A post shared by Lori Harvey (@loriharvey)   This isn’t the...
DESIGNERS & COLLECTIONS
HollywoodLife

Lady Gaga Rocks Sexy Black Velvet Halter Gown With Sheer Top At ‘House Of Gucci’ NYC Premiere

Lady Gaga looked glam in a custom Giorgio Armani halter gown at the premiere of ‘House of Gucci’ in New York. Father, son and house of Giorgio Armani: Lady Gaga dazzled in a custom Armani velvet gown at the premiere of House of Gucci in New York on Tuesday, Nov. 16. The singer, 35, looked like Hollywood glamour personified in the ensemble that featured a tulle and crystal halter top. The pièce de résistance? An extravagant, oversized bow situated on her neck.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
Footwear News

Jurnee Smollett Gets Risqué in Sheer Geometric Dress and Sharp Pumps at Guggenheim Gala

Jurnee Smollett took a sheer red carpet risk—literally—at the 2021 Guggenheim International Gala last night in NY. The “Birds of Prey” actress arrived in a black sheer dress. The sleeveless number featured a turtleneck silhouette, as well as a flared midi skirt with white tulle beneath it. Smollett’s dress also included a fully sheer bodice and was covered in geometric panels and embroidery, adding to its daring nature. Her look was complete with a sparkly bracelet, ring and earrings. Smollett grounded her look with a pair of black pumps. The classic style featured pointed toes, as well as shiny uppers, that sharply...
BEAUTY & FASHION
Footwear News

Saweetie Sparkles in Bedazzled Bodysuit and Strappy Heels at 2021 Jingle Ball

Saweetie gleamed on stage at the 2021 KIIS FM Jingle Ball, serving audiences a phenomenal performance with an equally phenomenal look. The ball celebrates all things music, bringing together some of music’s most talented acts, and with them, their most extravagant looks. From Kpop hit BTS to TikTok sensation Doja Cat, this ball has it all. The rapper stepped on stage in a glittery pink bodysuit that channeled Lady Gaga’s own signature looks. Entirely embellished with crystals, the piece also featured subtle draped details at the hips for a romantic touch. Saweetie completed her ensemble with bedazzled fishnet tights, large, glittering hoop...
BEAUTY & FASHION
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Beyonc
hotnewhiphop.com

Beyonce Rocks $13K Gucci X Balenciaga Jacket, Gets Kissy With Jay-Z

There was a time during those Lemonade days when Beyoncé fans stormed the internet with Jay-Z shade as rumors of infidelity circulated, but the singer and her longtime rapper beau are more than happily in love. The billionaire couple has somehow managed to maintain a level of privacy and exclusivity regarding what's shared about their personal lives—and while this is something that sounds normal, many artists today pour their enter lives out on social media.
BEAUTY & FASHION
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Lifestyle
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
Beauty & Fashion
NewsBreak
Fashion
NewsBreak
Instagram
NewsBreak
Celebrities
HuffingtonPost

Jonah Hill And Girlfriend Sarah Brady Wear Identical Gucci Suits For Red Carpet Debut

Somehow a pregnant Jennifer Lawrence’s return to the red carpet in a glittering gold gown managed to be upstaged by the unexpected style icon of the moment: Jonah Hill. The premiere of Netflix’s upcoming film “Don’t Look Up” brought out all the stars of the ridiculously stacked cast, including Leonardo DiCaprio, Meryl Streep, Tyler Perry, Kid Cudi and Lawrence, to New York City on Sunday night.
BEAUTY & FASHION
Popculture

Beyonce Shares Rare PDA-Packed Photos With Jay-Z

If it's one person who knows how to keep their personal life private, it's Beyoncé. In spite of her worldwide superstar status, details about Queen Bey's life outside of the camera are kept scarce. It's a treat when she gives fans an inside look into her life as a mom and wife. The triple threat has been married to hip hop mogul Jay-Z since 2008 and the two have three children together: daughter Blue Ivy – and twins Sir and Rumi Carter. Bey gives a few glimpses of family life via her Instagram page, which rarely are accompanied by captions. But recently, she shared a few behind-the-scenes PDA-packed filled photos of herself and Jay that have fans eating it up.
BEAUTY & FASHION
thesource.com

Beyoncé Stuns for the Gram Wearing A Gucci X Balenciaga Jacket, in a Rare Intimate Moment With Husband Jay-Z

Beyoncé took to the gram last night and blessed us with pics of her and her husband Jay-Z on what appears to be a date night. The billionaire couple has managed to maintain a level of privacy regarding their private lives which includes social media, so when they do share visuals, the fans lose their minds, the shots are shared around the world and every frame is dissected. And after taking one look at Bey’s outfit that is exactly what we did. Besides the love for her husband that she clearing showed in the shots which included a boomerang of them intimately hugging, kissing, and laughing, Beyonce clearing was feeling her outfit as she gave us a glimpse of every detail of her look. The singer, entertainer, mom, and wife, posed in the Gucci x Balenciaga The Hacker Project Crystal Hourglass Jacket which is currently out of stock on Gucci’s website but is listed at $13K. Including the $11,800 bag in a shape of a heart from the Gucci Aria Collectin by Alessandro Michele. Dissected. The Hacker Project is available to shop online at Balenciaga.com and Gucci.com.
BEAUTY & FASHION
Footwear News

Beyonce Sparkles in Gucci x Balenciaga Blazer and Hypebeast Stocking Boots

Beyonce took head-to-toe glamour to new heights in her latest Instagram outfit post. While posing with husband Jay-Z, the “Flawless” singer wore a full outfit from Gucci’s “Aria” collection. The ensemble, a “hacked’ collaboration with Balenciaga, featured the French brand’s “Hourglass” blazer in a silver tone. The style featured exaggerated hip proportions, as well as sharp shoulders, lapels and large black button closures. However, its greatest statement came from allover crystals, as well as both “Gucci” and “Balenciaga” logos revamped in black crystals. Beyonce elevated her look’s sparkle with a crystal-covered clutch shaped like a human heart from the same collection,...
DESIGNERS & COLLECTIONS
Daily Mail

Beyonce sparkles in $13k Gucci x Balenciaga suit as she lands on Forbes' World's Most Powerful Women List alongside Rihanna and Taylor Swift

Beyonce took to Instagram on Tuesday night to show her 222M followers what the most powerful woman in the world wears: a $13,000 sparkling Gucci x Balenciaga suit. The singer, who has just landed on the coveted Forbes' 2021 World's Most Powerful Women List - at number 76 - alongside Rihanna and Taylor Swift, posted a number of photos including some loving snaps with her husband Jay-Z.
BEAUTY & FASHION
Footwear News

Storm Reid Goes Sleek in Backless Cold Shoulder Jumpsuit and White-Hot Heels at ‘Spider Man: No Way Home’ LA Premiere

Storm Reid was sleek on the red carpet at the LA premiere of “Spider Man: No Way Home.” While arriving at the Regency Village and Bruin Theatres, the “Euphoria” actress wore a beige jumpsuit by Courrèges. Hailing from the brand’s fall 2021 collection, the style featured a slim-fitting bodice with long trouser legs and two front pockets. The style also included a halter-neck top with a circular shape, which created a cold-shoulder sleeve effect on Reid. The star accessorized with gold hoop earrings, as well as sparkling silver and turquoise bangles. For footwear, Reid wore a bold pair of white heels. Though...
BEAUTY & FASHION
Footwear News

Alessandra Ambrosio Goes Bold in Plunging Crystal-Embellished Gown & Slinky Sandals at Dundas x Revolve Holiday Party

Alessandra Ambrosio was among the guests at the Dundas x Revolve Holiday dinner party at Craig’s Restaurant in West Hollywood, Calif., on Tuesday night. The event was also attended by fellow former Victoria’s Secret Angel and supermodel, Heidi Klum, and Lori Harvey. The 40-year-old model opted for the Dundas x Revolve Harlow Maxi dress from the new holiday collection. The plunging look, done in crepe fabric with a metallic finish, features a crystal-embellished star brooch at the waist as well as crystal-embellished shoulder straps and a draped detail down the front with a thigh-high slit. Ambrosio styled the blue flowing gown with a pair of slinky silver metallic ankle strap sandals boasting a pointed toe and high stiletto heel. The Brazilian-born model and mom-of-two also draped a navy fur coat over her shoulders to keep warm when she stepped out. Some jewelry and a glittering navy clutch bag pulled her head-turning look together. Meanwhile, her man, fellow model Richard Lee, paired a black velvet blazer featuring satiny lapels over a black turtleneck with gray pants and classic black lace-up dress shoes. Scroll through the gallery for a look at some of Alessandra Ambrosio’s boldest red carpet style moments.
WEST HOLLYWOOD, CA

Comments / 0

Community Policy