Is there such a thing as too many socks? Certainly not! If you love socks, then the best of the lot has just arrived, and the timing couldn’t be better! Christmas is around the corner, and our feet are cold; if this wasn’t a good enough reason, then Louis Vuitton is offering an extravagant stocking stuffer in the form of Louis Vuitton “LV Archives” socks set. These socks make a perfect Christmas present. The monogrammed plexiglass box consists of six pairs of socks. No two designs are similar, and each of them references the themes from Virgil Abloh’s first shows.

