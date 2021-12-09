ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Travis Scott Breaks Silence On Astroworld Tragedy

By Music News
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleTravis Scott has broken his silence on the Astroworld tragedy, denying that he was to blame for the November 5th event. In an interview with Charlamagne Tha God, the rapper said about the tragedy, “It really hurts. It hurts the community, it hurts the city Houston. It’s just been a lot...

RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Michael Jordan
Person
Mark Wahlberg
Person
Travis Scott
Person
Charlamagne Tha God
Person
Drake
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Astroworld#Palm Springs
