Kourtney Kardashian and Travis Barker have been giving life back to the concept of “public displays of affection.” On social media, the two haven’t hesitated to post their macking from all sorts of locales: vacations, work gigs and even quarantine. It has since led to Kardashian taking the ultimate leap by consenting to marry the Blink-182 drummer. However, a commentator online implied on one post that the reality star spends more time with Barker than her three kids, and she ain’t having it.

CELEBRITIES ・ 26 DAYS AGO