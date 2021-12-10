ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Denver airport to open COVID-19 vaccine booster clinic

By Sydney Isenberg
 3 days ago
Denver International Airport officials announced plans for a COVID-19 vaccine booster clinic for passengers and airport employees Friday.

Safeway/Albertson's will be administering the shots, and both the Pfizer and Moderna COVID-19 vaccines will be offered.

The clinic will take place on the 4th floor of the Hotel and Transit Center on the far northwest side of the DEN Plaza. Signs labeled "Health Appointment" will direct people in front of Tom's Urban Restaurant, then north toward the terminal to the entrance of the clinic.

The clinic will be open the following days:

  • Monday, Dec. 13 from 1 p.m. to 7 p.m.
  • Wednesday, Dec. 15 from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m.
  • Sunday, Dec. 19 from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m.
  • Tuesday, Dec. 21 from 2 p.m. to 8 p.m.
  • Monday, Dec. 27 from 2 p.m. to 8 p.m.
  • Wednesday, Dec. 29 from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m.

An appointment is needed for the clinic. Walk-ins will not be accepted. To make an appointment, click here .

A few things are needed to participate in the clinic:

  • Download and complete the Safeway/Albertson's release form prior to your appointment.
  • Individuals with insurance are asked to bring your medical and prescription insurance cards. Medicare recipients will need to bring their new Medicare Part B card.
  • Those without insurance can receive the vaccine through this program. Government funds will cover the vaccine costs.
  • Those with appointments are asked to not show up more than 15 minutes early.
  • To reschedule or cancel an appointment, use your confirmation link.

The CDC has issued guidance regarding COVID-19 boosters. Click here to review the guidance .

