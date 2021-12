Elon Musk has been named Time's 2021 Person of the Year. Musk, the richest person on Earth, is the CEO of the aerospace company SpaceX and electronic car company Tesla. Time gives the title to the person it sees as having the most influence during the past year. It has described the title as going to "the person or persons who most affected the news and our lives, for good or ill, and embodied what was important about the year, for better or for worse."

