The local Salvation Army Red Kettle campaign is off to a good start. Lieutenant Andy Wheeler says the effort is at 22 percent of its 525-thousand dollar goal and a little more than 45-thousand dollars ahead of this same point in the season a year ago after just one full week. Wheeler says in additional to area red kettle sites there are several other options persons can use to make donations including apple pay, google pay, Venmo, pay pal, QR code scan, amazon Alexa or by texting Kato Cares to 24365.

