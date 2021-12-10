WATCH: LPD releases video of bodycam, drone from Sunny Point standoff

Cops in Kenosha, Wisconsin, have released video of the police traffic stop that got MSNBC booted from the Kyle Rittenhouse trial. NBC News freelancer James Joseph Morrison, 62, was stopped by officers after they spotted him trailing a bus transporting the Rittenhouse jury—a day later, Judge Bruce Schroeder banned MSNBC from the trial. In the bodycam video posted by Law & Crime, an officer can be heard asking Morrison why he was tracking the vehicle. “I was trying to see—I was being called by New York, going, maybe these are people you need to follow, but I, I don’t know,” Morrison replied. The producer said he was trying to “do what they told me to do,” referring to his bosses in New York. “It was discreet,” Morrison said during the stop. “I wasn’t, like, you know, going to talk to anybody or anything. Just trying to find a location, that’s all.” Kenosha Police Lt. Joseph Nosalik told Law & Crime: “Ultimately, there was no arrest for jury tampering because police interrupted any opportunity to do so.” However, Morrison was cited for violating a red traffic light, and MSNBC was banned from entering the courthouse.

NEW YORK CITY, NY ・ 12 DAYS AGO