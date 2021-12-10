ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
smcorridornews.com

UPDATE: Shelter in place issued due to gas leak in San Marcos

SAN MARCOS – The City of San Marcos recommends residents shelter in place due to a gas leak reported on Belvin from Bishop to Dixon and Clara Street. Crews are currently working on the repair, which is estimated to be completed by 5 p.m. Although no one in the...
SAN MARCOS, TX
KJCT8

Bookcliff Middle School placed under shelter in place

GRAND JUNCTION, Colo. (KJCT) - UPDATE: Law enforcement activity at 29 1/2 Rd. and Orchard Avenue, near the area of Bookcliff Middle School. We have a crew on scene working to learn more information. PREVIOUS ARTICLE: Bookcliff Middle School was in shelter in place for about six minutes due to...
GRAND JUNCTION, CO
The Georgia Sun

Atlanta’s Shelter-in-place has been lifted after Ammonia leak

ATLANTA — A major ammonia leak has some Atlanta residents sheltering in place. The leak was reported Monday afternoon at 1 Lemon Lane, NE in Altanta. The Atlanta Fire Department has shut down the intersection of Oakdale and DeKalb Ave. as well as Arizona Ave. Residents near the area of 1 Lemon Lane are being asked to shelter-in-place until the emergency has passed.
ATLANTA, GA
fairfieldcitizenonline.com

Officials: After seven hours, shelter-in-place lifted in Coventry

COVENTRY — A shelter-in-place order kept Main Street in Coventry locked down for about seven hours Thursday morning, according to officials. Police said the department received a call from an individual in need of help in the area of Main and Mason streets around 3:30 a.m. John Elsesser, Coventry’s town...
COVENTRY, CT
sltablet.com

Lake County Animal Shelter Hosts Operation Santa Paws (12/20-12/23)

This Christmas, surprise your family with the gift that keeps on giving: a shelter cat or dog brought directly to your home by a jolly elf on Christmas Eve!. The Lake County Animal Shelter is hosting its “Operation Santa Paws” adoption event allowing residents who adopt an eligible pet from Dec. 20 – 23 to schedule their arrival for Christmas Eve on Friday, Dec. 24. There is no extra charge for this special delivery to a Lake County home but space is limited.
LAKE COUNTY, FL
1420 WBSM

Berkley Police Explain Monday Night ‘Shelter in Place’ Incident

BERKLEY — A day after residents were ordered to shelter in place, Berkley Police have offered some information on what took place Monday night. In a post to the department’s official Facebook page, Berkley Police stated that officers “responded to a mental health crisis on Carlos Estates Drive” at about 6:44 p.m. Monday night, December 6.
BERKLEY, MA
PublicSource

‘I have nowhere to go with my family.’

Patricia LaChoppa fears this winter will be much like the last one. She, her husband and their adult children spent the bulk of their time in the living room and dining room, with two space heaters running and a blanket hung in the entryway to keep the warmth in. That’s...
ALLEGHENY COUNTY, PA
healththoroughfare.com

The Governor of an American State Declares the COVID-19 Emergency as “Over”

The USA keeps reporting huge numbers of infections and deaths related to the SARS-CoV-2 virus. The state of Michigan has recently been dealing with unprecedented numbers of patients hospitalized for COVID. It’s enough to take a look at worldometers.info to learn about the reported pandemic situation from the US: over 50 million infections since the very first outbreak of the virus.
MICHIGAN STATE
seattleschools.org

Winter Assistance

We are fortunate to be a part of an amazing school community. Every year we gather winter assistance needs from our families and we work with partnerships to fulfill them. We were able to fulfill many of them through our Right Now Needs Fund (through Amazon) and through a wonderful new partnership with the Phinney Ridge Neighborhood Association. We still have a few outstanding needs and wanted to offer them to our community. We have created a sign-up genius where you can commit to a donation for a specific need. www.signupgenius.com/tabs/13576D805A1CBEEC4AF6-lsk8assistance Please feel free to pass along this to family and friends in the area who may be interested in participating. We will take sign-ups through 12/17. The last day for donations to be dropped off (or received) is Monday 12/20, but we will deliver them to individual families as each family has their needs fulfilled. You may also bag the items and have your child bring it to school. If you choose to use snail mail, please mail no later than Monday, 12/13 as receiving packages can be tricky at our new location. We are requesting that donations not be wrapped.
