We are fortunate to be a part of an amazing school community. Every year we gather winter assistance needs from our families and we work with partnerships to fulfill them. We were able to fulfill many of them through our Right Now Needs Fund (through Amazon) and through a wonderful new partnership with the Phinney Ridge Neighborhood Association. We still have a few outstanding needs and wanted to offer them to our community. We have created a sign-up genius where you can commit to a donation for a specific need. www.signupgenius.com/tabs/13576D805A1CBEEC4AF6-lsk8assistance Please feel free to pass along this to family and friends in the area who may be interested in participating. We will take sign-ups through 12/17. The last day for donations to be dropped off (or received) is Monday 12/20, but we will deliver them to individual families as each family has their needs fulfilled. You may also bag the items and have your child bring it to school. If you choose to use snail mail, please mail no later than Monday, 12/13 as receiving packages can be tricky at our new location. We are requesting that donations not be wrapped.

CHARITIES ・ 17 HOURS AGO