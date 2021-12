ESPN’s Field Yates reports that Brandin Cooks is active for Week 14. He’s been dealing with a back injury but looks good to go against the Seahawks. Cooks practiced fully on Wednesday and Thursday but was limited on Friday. He leads the Texans in receiving yards with 742, and his three receiving touchdowns lead all wideouts. However, he’s failed to surpass 50 receiving yards since Week 9 against the Dolphins. Over at FanDuel Sportsbook, Cooks is a -110 to go over/under 56.5 receiving yards and a +260 to score a touchdown.

NFL ・ 1 DAY AGO