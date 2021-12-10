Raptors' Justin Champagnie: Available against Knicks

New York Knicks forward Obi Toppin has entered the NBA's Health & Safety Protocols just one day after playing the Toronto Raptors in Scotiabank Arena. Toppin is the only Knicks player to be ruled out due to COVID-19 protocols. While it has yet to be announced if he has indeed tested positive, Toppin is fully vaccinated, along with the entire Knicks team, and vaccinated players are not required to quarantine following a close contact.

NBA ・ 2 DAYS AGO