Raptors' Justin Champagnie: Available against Knicks

 3 days ago

Champagnie (knee) is available for Friday's game against the Knicks,...

Bucks continue road trip against slumping Knicks

The Milwaukee Bucks continue a four-game road swing on Sunday, visiting the recently struggling New York Knicks. New York ended a three-game road trip on Friday with a 90-87 loss to Toronto, the Knicks' fifth defeat in their past six games. Just two of New York's starters, RJ Barrett with 19 points and Julius Randle with 13, scored in double figures against the Raptors.
Knicks Obi Toppin Enters Health & Safety Protocols 1 Day After Playing Raptors

New York Knicks forward Obi Toppin has entered the NBA's Health & Safety Protocols just one day after playing the Toronto Raptors in Scotiabank Arena. Toppin is the only Knicks player to be ruled out due to COVID-19 protocols. While it has yet to be announced if he has indeed tested positive, Toppin is fully vaccinated, along with the entire Knicks team, and vaccinated players are not required to quarantine following a close contact.
Knicks' Alec Burks: Expected to be available Tuesday

Burks (personal) is expected to be available for Tuesday's contest against the Warriors, Barbara Barker of Newsday reports. Burks is not listed on the Knicks' official injury report. Barker reports that Burks missed Sunday's contest due to the birth of his child, but he is expected to return Tuesday. The...
RUMOR: Lakers eyeing disgruntled star on trade block

The Los Angeles Lakers continue to hover around the .500 mark as they go through the growing pains of building team chemistry. But could a midseason acquisition be exactly what they need?. The Lakers are reportedly in the mix for Indiana Pacers center Myles Turner, who has making headlines of...
NBA World Reacts To Saturday’s Isaiah Thomas News

Two-time NBA All-Star point guard Isaiah Thomas is reportedly on the comeback trail. Thomas, 32, has not played in the NBA this season, but he remains very interested in making a return to the league. The former Boston Celtics star, whose career hasn’t been the same since his injury in...
