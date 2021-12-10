ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Mavericks' Sterling Brown: Out vs. Indiana

Brown (foot) is out for Friday's matchup against the...

ClutchPoints

RUMOR: Lakers eyeing disgruntled star on trade block

The Los Angeles Lakers continue to hover around the .500 mark as they go through the growing pains of building team chemistry. But could a midseason acquisition be exactly what they need?. The Lakers are reportedly in the mix for Indiana Pacers center Myles Turner, who has making headlines of...
The Spun

NBA World Reacts To Saturday’s Isaiah Thomas News

Two-time NBA All-Star point guard Isaiah Thomas is reportedly on the comeback trail. Thomas, 32, has not played in the NBA this season, but he remains very interested in making a return to the league. The former Boston Celtics star, whose career hasn’t been the same since his injury in...
The Spun

Lakers Are Reportedly Eyeing Significant NBA Trade

The Los Angeles Lakers made one of the biggest trades of the NBA’s offseason, acquiring star point guard Russell Westbrook, and another notable move is being considered. According to reports, the Lakers are showing interest in disgruntled Indiana Pacers star big man Myles Turner. Indiana is reportedly considering a...
saturdaydownsouth.com

LSU transfer DL announces commitment to rival SEC West program

After deciding to leave LSU after his freshman season, Landon Jackson has found a new home. The 6-7, 273-pound defensive lineman announced via Twitter on Sunday that he would be staying in the SEC West and playing for Sam Pittman at Arkansas. A native of Texarkana, Texas, Jackson enrolled at...
ballstatesports.com

Indiana Prep Phenom Luke Brown Granted Waiver

MUNCIE, Ind. – Head Coach James Whitford and the Ball State men's basketball program received some good news regarding Indiana Prep phenom Luke Brown on Monday. Brown was granted a waiver by the NCAA and can begin participating in team activities beginning December 18. Brown is scheduled to make...
CBS Sports

Cowboys make unexpected move before game with Washington; Ron Rivera warns his team to not fall for mind games

There's one thing the Week 14 matchup between the Dallas Cowboys and the Washington Football Team won't lack, and that's drama. One of the longest and most toxic rivalries in the NFL reignites for 2021 when the former takes their talents to FedEx Field on Sunday, and amid a fiery public exchange of words between the team's head coaches. Mike McCarthy expressed the ultimate "confidence" in his gameplan to go into Maryland and win, his comments meeting the ire of Ron Rivera, who labeled them a "big mistake."
CBS Sports

Chargers' Justin Herbert becomes first NFL player to accomplish this remarkable passing feat

Patrick Mahomes drew legitimate Hall of Fame buzz just a few years into his NFL career thanks to a record-breaking start as the Chiefs' starting quarterback. But there's another AFC West signal-caller who's off to an even better statistical start to his career. With three touchdown passes in the Chargers' blowout win over the Giants on Sunday, second-year QB Justin Herbert eclipsed 30 scoring passes on the year, making him the first player in NFL history to throw at least 30 scores in each of his first two seasons.
The Spun

Top Transfer QB Reportedly Visiting Ole Miss This Weekend

With Matt Corral heading to the NFL next year, Ole Miss is officially in the market for a quarterback. Lane Kiffin may have found a replacement for Corral in the form of an FCS standout. According to Chris Hummer of 247Sports, Incarnate Word transfer quarterback Cameron Ward is visiting Ole...
