Kings' Alex Len: Starting for injured Holmes

Holmes (eye) has been ruled out for Monday's game against the Raptors. Holmes will be forced to miss a third consecutive game after he sustained a right eye injury last week. Tristan Thompson, Alex Len and Marvin Bagley should continue to see increased run.
The Los Angeles Lakers continue to hover around the .500 mark as they go through the growing pains of building team chemistry. But could a midseason acquisition be exactly what they need?. The Lakers are reportedly in the mix for Indiana Pacers center Myles Turner, who has making headlines of...
The New York Knicks have not been able to live up to the lofty expectations many had on them prior to the start of the season. We’re still just a quarter of the way through the campaign, but right now, the Knicks aren’t exactly looking like a playoff team.
The Los Angeles Lakers haven’t been setting the league on fire of late, but they at least seem to be headed in the right direction. LeBron James looking like a true MVP for the past few weeks has been a big reason why. The Lakers have won five of...
I believe that the Golden State Warriors should make a trade with the Indiana Pacers for Myles Turner. The Warriors have the best record in the NBA, and Steph Curry is 33-years-old, so they should go all in.
Two-time NBA All-Star point guard Isaiah Thomas is reportedly on the comeback trail. Thomas, 32, has not played in the NBA this season, but he remains very interested in making a return to the league. The former Boston Celtics star, whose career hasn’t been the same since his injury in...
According to K.C. Johnson of NBC Sports Chicago, the Bulls have nine players in the league's health and safety protocols. Therefore, I think that they should give LiAngelo Ball a shot. His brother Lonzo is the team's starting point guard.
Stephen Curry is fast approaching Ray Allen's NBA record for career 3-pointers. He's the MVP favorite and the Warriors, with Klay Thompson nearing his return, are tied with Phoenix for the best record in the league. Things are good. But in the interest of tipping the scales just a bit...
The Los Angeles Lakers made one of the biggest trades of the NBA’s offseason, acquiring star point guard Russell Westbrook, and another notable move is being considered. According to reports, the Lakers are showing interest in disgruntled Indiana Pacers star big man Myles Turner. Indiana is reportedly considering a...
The New York Knicks could emerge as buyers as the February trade deadline draws nearer. Right now, the team could be looking to shake things up and they are currently being linked to a highly-coveted big man that has reportedly just been placed on the trade block. According to NBA...
Bagley will start Saturday's matchup against the Cavaliers, Spencer Davies of BasketballNews.com reports. Bagley will get the nod over Terence Davis as the Kings face the supersized Cavaliers front line, and it will mark Bagley's first start of the season after he began the year collecting DNP-CDs. Over his past six appearances, Bagley has averaged 11.2 points, 7.7 rebounds and 1.0 assists in 23.2 minutes.
LeBron James is at the age of 36, yet he is still widely considered one of the top superstars in the NBA. He has missed some time with injury this year, and without him, the Los Angeles Lakers have been very inconsistent as a whole. However, LeBron James is now...
Anderson will start Saturday's matchup against the Rockets, Adam Wexler of Sportstalk 790 Houston reports. With Jaren Jackson (knee) missing his first game of the year, Anderson will get the nod at power forward. In his two previous starts, he's averaged 5.5 points, 6.0 rebounds and 3.0 assists in 21.5 minutes.
