NBA

Kings' Alex Len: Starting for injured Holmes

CBS Sports
 3 days ago

Len will start Friday's contest against the Hornets, James Ham...

www.cbssports.com

CBS Sports

Kings' Richaun Holmes: Remains out Monday

Holmes (eye) has been ruled out for Monday's game against the Raptors. Holmes will be forced to miss a third consecutive game after he sustained a right eye injury last week. Tristan Thompson, Alex Len and Marvin Bagley should continue to see increased run.
NBA
ClutchPoints

RUMOR: Lakers eyeing disgruntled star on trade block

The Los Angeles Lakers continue to hover around the .500 mark as they go through the growing pains of building team chemistry. But could a midseason acquisition be exactly what they need?. The Lakers are reportedly in the mix for Indiana Pacers center Myles Turner, who has making headlines of...
NBA
The Spun

NBA World Reacts To Saturday’s Isaiah Thomas News

Two-time NBA All-Star point guard Isaiah Thomas is reportedly on the comeback trail. Thomas, 32, has not played in the NBA this season, but he remains very interested in making a return to the league. The former Boston Celtics star, whose career hasn’t been the same since his injury in...
NBA
The Spun

Lakers Are Reportedly Eyeing Significant NBA Trade

The Los Angeles Lakers made one of the biggest trades of the NBA’s offseason, acquiring star point guard Russell Westbrook, and another notable move is being considered. According to reports, the Lakers are showing interest in disgruntled Indiana Pacers star big man Myles Turner. Indiana is reportedly considering a...
NBA
CBS Sports

Kings' Marvin Bagley: Getting first start of season

Bagley will start Saturday's matchup against the Cavaliers, Spencer Davies of BasketballNews.com reports. Bagley will get the nod over Terence Davis as the Kings face the supersized Cavaliers front line, and it will mark Bagley's first start of the season after he began the year collecting DNP-CDs. Over his past six appearances, Bagley has averaged 11.2 points, 7.7 rebounds and 1.0 assists in 23.2 minutes.
NBA
CBS Sports

Grizzlies' Kyle Anderson: Starting for injured JJJ

Anderson will start Saturday's matchup against the Rockets, Adam Wexler of Sportstalk 790 Houston reports. With Jaren Jackson (knee) missing his first game of the year, Anderson will get the nod at power forward. In his two previous starts, he's averaged 5.5 points, 6.0 rebounds and 3.0 assists in 21.5 minutes.
NBA

