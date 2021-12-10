ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Clute Park Ice Rink to be closed Saturday in Watkins Glen

By Brandon Kyc
WATKINS GLEN, N.Y. (WETM) — The newly opened ice skating rink at Clute Park in Watkins Glen will be closed on Saturday, Dec. 11 due to unseasonable weather.

They are planning to try and open the rink on Sunday but will keep it closed if the conditions are not conducive to skating.

WATCH: Chemung County responds to statewide mask-or-vax mandate

If temperatures are above 45 degrees open/closed signs will be posted to show the status of the rink. Ice skating areas may be subject to closure for maintenance or inadequate conditions.

For more information about the rink, call 607-535-4438.

