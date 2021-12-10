Beshear warns of strong storm passing through the Commonwealth

FRANKFORT, Ky. — Gov. Andy Beshear is warning Kentuckians that a powerful storm system is forecast to impact much of the commonwealth late tonight and into Saturday morning.

The Friday night forecast calls for severe thunderstorms and the potential for high-level damaging winds. Tornadoes are likely in Western Kentucky and portions of Central Kentucky.

Intense downpours and high rainfall rates are likely to produce localized flooding issues, officials say. River flooding is also possible. Widespread power outages and roads blocked by debris are also possible across the state.

“Kentuckians should follow their local forecasts as this storm front moves through our state,” said Gov. Beshear. “Folks need to have plans for safely sheltering in place in the event of a tornado, and they need to be prepared in case there are disruptions to local utilities.”

In preparation for tonight’s storm, the State Emergency Operations Center (SEOC) will activate at 8 p.m. EST.

The Storm Prediction Center currently has most of the Tri-State under a level 3 out of 5 enhanced risk. Currently, parts of Wayne and White counties in Illinois, parts of Union and Webster counties in Kentucky, and parts of Posey County in Indiana are under a level 4 out of 5 moderate risk.

