ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Environment

Beshear warns of strong storm passing through the Commonwealth

By Aaron Chatman
WEHT/WTVW
WEHT/WTVW
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=38nDVP_0dJoDihu00

FRANKFORT, Ky. — Gov. Andy Beshear is warning Kentuckians that a powerful storm system is forecast to impact much of the commonwealth late tonight and into Saturday morning.

The Friday night forecast calls for severe thunderstorms and the potential for high-level damaging winds. Tornadoes are likely in Western Kentucky and portions of Central Kentucky.

Intense downpours and high rainfall rates are likely to produce localized flooding issues, officials say. River flooding is also possible. Widespread power outages and roads blocked by debris are also possible across the state.

What is a nocturnal tornado? Weather experts say it’s twice as deadly

“Kentuckians should follow their local forecasts as this storm front moves through our state,” said Gov. Beshear. “Folks need to have plans for safely sheltering in place in the event of a tornado, and they need to be prepared in case there are disruptions to local utilities.”

In preparation for tonight’s storm, the State Emergency Operations Center (SEOC) will activate at 8 p.m. EST.

The Storm Prediction Center currently has most of the Tri-State under a level 3 out of 5 enhanced risk. Currently, parts of Wayne and White counties in Illinois, parts of Union and Webster counties in Kentucky, and parts of Posey County in Indiana are under a level 4 out of 5 moderate risk.

We’ve got you covered on how to prepare for tonight’s storm here .

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to Eyewitness News (WEHT/WTVW).

Comments / 0

Related
Outsider.com

Chilling Footage Shows Massive Size of Midwest Tornadoes

On Friday night six states, including Arkansas, Illinois, Kentucky, Missouri, Mississippi, and Tennessee, were hit by extremely powerful tornadoes. As of now, officials are still struggling to come up with a complete death toll following the devastating destruction. Now, there are communities in several cities and towns left grieving after...
ENVIRONMENT
KAKE TV

Baby dies after tornado sucks family out of Kentucky home

DAWSON SPRINGS, Ky. (KAKE) - In the small town of Dawson Springs in western Kentucky, about 75% of the community was wiped out during a violent tornado outbreak over the weekend. As of Monday morning, the storms have claimed at least 78 lives in five states. Kentucky was the hardest...
KENTUCKY STATE
The Independent

Kentucky tornado: Candle factory workers threatened with being fired if they fled approaching storm, report says

Workers at a Kentucky candle factory that was destroyed by tornados last week say they were told they would be fired if they tried to leave their shifts early, according to reports.At least four workers at the Mayfield Consumer Products factory in Mayfield, Kentucky told NBC News that bosses refused them permission to leave the building even as warning sirens began to wail. At least eight people died in the factory when it was torn apart on Friday night, part of a confirmed death toll that has already climbed to 74 with 100 still missing as of Monday afternoon.Dozens...
ENVIRONMENT
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Illinois State
State
Kentucky State
State
Indiana State
The Independent

Kentucky tornado news – latest: Six children confirmed dead as map shows path of destruction in four states

The death toll from tornadoes that ripped through six states on Friday night may well surpass 100 in Kentucky alone, the governor warned. Gov Andy Beshear suggested that the event was the most devastating tornado event in the state’s history, with 64 confirmed dead and 100 still missing as of Monday morning. Dozens more deaths have been confirmed across Arkansas, Missouri, Tennessee and Illinois, where workers were trapped in an Amazon warehouse when it collapsed, killing six people. A map from the National Weather Service shows one supercell, which may have been a single tornado or a family of...
ENVIRONMENT
The Independent

Before and after satellite images reveal shocking extent of tornadoes’ destruction

Satellite images of the tornadoes that swept through six states in the US show the extent of damage and destruction they left in their wake. Scores are feared dead across the midwest and the southern US following the string of strong nocturnal tornadoes overnight between Friday and Saturday. The winter storm began in the early hours on Friday and tore through tore through Arkansas, Illinois, Kentucky, Mississippi, Missouri and Tennessee. In Illinois, an Amazon warehouse, where the roof and a wall the length of a football field caved in, collapsed, killing at six people. Images provided by Colorado-based space...
ENVIRONMENT
WEHT/WTVW

Dawson Springs school board member passes away during storms

DAWSON SPRINGS, Ky. (WEHT) — The death toll grows higher, becoming a grim reminder of the catastrophic storms that passed through Kentucky and other central states late last week. The Kentucky School Boards Association confirmed one of their very own passed during the storms, Jenny Bruce, a Dawson Springs Independent school board member. KSBA released […]
DAWSON SPRINGS, KY
The Independent

Kentucky tornado: Map shows path of possible ‘longest single-track twister’ wreaking havoc

The deadly tornado that wreaked havoc across four states over the weekend may have been the longest single-twister tornado in US history once its path is determined by the National Weather Service. The previous record-holding tornado struck near Ellington, Missouri on 18 March 1925 and blazed a path lasting around 218 miles, through three states and two large rivers during its three-and-a-half-hour lifespan. “On 18 March 1925, a tornado travelled at least 352 km through the US states of Missouri, Illinois and Indiana. It killed 695 people, more than any other tornado in US history. The tornado lasted 3.5...
ENVIRONMENT
IN THIS ARTICLE
#S Storm#Tornado#Extreme Weather#Commonwealth#Seoc#Union#Nexstar Media Inc#Eyewitness News
Ledger-Enquirer

Photos: Before and after images show the devastation of Kentucky tornadoes

The Herald-Leader has lifted the paywall on this article delivering critical public service information. Check back to kentucky.com for story updates. To get breaking news alerts, click here. Western Kentucky is dealing with massive damage, destruction and death from at least four tornadoes that touched down in the Commonwealth over...
ENVIRONMENT
The Independent

Kentucky tornado: Two-month-old girl becomes youngest victim of deadly storm, parents say

A two-month-old girl has become one of the youngest victims of the tornado in Kentucky and five surrounding states after she died from her injuries sustained during the storm. Oaklynn Koon died on Monday, according to her parents Douglas and Jackie. “At least I know who will be watching over you up there for me. My dad,” Douglas Koon wrote on Facebook. “God this doesn’t seem real.”Kentucky governor Andy Beshear said on Monday that at least 64 people had died in the state and that at least 105 are missing. It’s not clear if the governor’s figures included Oaklynn....
ENVIRONMENT
The Independent

Who are the victims of the Kentucky tornadoes devastating the midwest?

Deaths have been confirmed in at least five of the six states hit by a number of tornadoes over the weekend. The death toll is feared to be more than 100 in Kentucky alone, but casualties have also been reported in Arkansas, Illinois, Mississippi, Missouri, and Tennessee, with fatalities confirmed in all but one of the states. While many of the victims remain unidentified, here’s what we know so far. KentuckyKentucky was hit the hardest by the powerful storms on Friday night, with Democratic Governor Andy Beshear saying during a press briefing on Sunday that it was the “most...
ENVIRONMENT
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Weather
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Environment
AccuWeather

Devastating scope of tornado catastrophes comes to light

“It may be weeks until we have final counts on both deaths and levels of destruction,” Kentucky's governor said on Monday. The confirmed death toll in Kentucky was 64, Gov. Any Beshear said at a press conference on Monday, with another 105 unaccounted for throughout the state. Beshear said the figure was “the most accurate count we have” and acknowledged that “it may be weeks until we have final counts on both deaths and levels of destruction.”
ENVIRONMENT
WUSA

2-month-old girl dies from injuries after tornado destroys house in Kentucky

DAWSON SPRINGS, Ky. — A baby girl is the latest casualty in the deadly tornado rampage that ripped through western Kentucky. The family of two-month-old Oaklynn confirmed she died from her injuries at Norton Children’s Hospital in Louisville early Monday morning. She and her family were hiding in the bathroom when they were sucked out and blown across the street by strong winds.
ENVIRONMENT
WSB Channel 2 Atlanta

WATCH: Drone video captures tornado’s destruction in Mayfield, Kentucky

More than 30 tornadoes tore across five states late Friday and early Saturday, demolishing homes and businesses and killing at least 60, with the toll likely to increase. The town of Mayfield, Kentucky, was hit particularly hard by a tornado that the National Weather Service said stayed on the ground 227 miles through several states. That tornado started in the northeastern corner of Arkansas and moved northeast through parts of Missouri and Tennessee before tracking some 200 miles through Kentucky.
MAYFIELD, KY
CBS DFW

Texas Baptist Men Preparing To Deploy To Kentucky In Wake Of Deadly Tornado Outbreak

NORTH TEXAS (CBSDFW.COM) — Some North Texas disaster relief organizations are planning trips to Kentucky to help in the aftermath of deadly tornadoes that touched down in several states. Texas Baptist Men is one grouping sending at least three crews as early as Wednesday morning. They spent Monday loading up trucks with items such as tarps, food, chainsaws and roofing materials. In total, about 50 of their men and women will be sent this week. All weekend, Texas Baptist Men has been in contact with other organizations on the ground to learn how exactly they can help the hard hit areas. Currently their extended network is setting up 5 sites in Kentucky. Organizer John Hall says the work couldn’t be more important, especially right now. “This is usually the time to be home for the holidays, but these folks don’t have homes now,” he said. “The best thing we can do is offer help hope and healing.” Hall says it’s possible more crews will be sent in the coming weeks.
KENTUCKY STATE
The Independent

Kentucky tornado death toll jumps to 74 including six children with 109 people still missing

The death toll from devastating tornadoes in Kentucky has risen to 74 - including at least six children - with more than 109 people still missing. Governor Andy Beshear provided an update on search efforts from Friday night’s storms at an emotional press conference on Monday afternoon. He announced 10 new deaths from the previous toll reported hours earlier, at which point he said: “Undoubtedly there will be more.” The dead ranged in age from five months old to 86 years old, with at least six minor victims and 18 who have yet to be identified, Gov Beshear said....
ENVIRONMENT
WEHT/WTVW

WEHT/WTVW

5K+
Followers
2K+
Post
930K+
Views
ABOUT

WEHT Evewitness News in Evansville is the most-watched and trusted news source in Evansville, Owensboro and Henderson, with updates on tristatehomepage.com.

 https://www.tristatehomepage.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy