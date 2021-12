Another Johnny's Treasure Quest Giveaway has begun here in Michigan and this time Michigan's Willy Wonka is giving away $100,000 in precious jewels. We first heard about Johnny Perri in the summer of 2020 when he buried roughly one million dollars worth of jewels throughout the state of Michigan and told us to go find them. Perri had been in the jewelry store business for more than two decades and when the pandemic hit, he was no longer able to maintain his jewelry store, J&M Jewelers in Macomb County. So instead of selling off the inventory, he created Johnny's Treasure Quest.

