PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — The young woman who was brutally beaten as a group of Asian American students were attacked aboard a SEPTA train earlier this month is speaking for the first time since the assault. The 18-year-old Central High School student spoke outside the Municipal Services Building in Center City Tuesday afternoon, where people rallied demanding justice, safety and an end to violence. Christina Lu spoke to the crowd for several minutes. She recalled being kicked and stomped on in what officials called a racially-motivated attack on a SEPTA subway ride as she headed home from school earlier this month. In...

PHILADELPHIA, PA ・ 13 DAYS AGO