How ‘West Side Story’s’ First-Class Music Team Preserved the Authenticity of Leonard Bernstein’s Score

The musical “West Side Story” is forever young. Leonard Bernstein’s glorious music celebrates the youthful ability to run and leap and whirl because you just can’t hold still; its romance takes place between two teens struck by a bolt of doomed love, not yet old enough to know that after tonight comes tomorrow. And it works best when the audience believes that youth. The most moving performance of “West Side Story” that I ever saw was at a local public high school, years ago; the kids couldn’t handle many of the high notes but oh, did they understand the emotion. I thought of that production while watching Steven Spielberg’s dazzling new movie of “West Side Story” this week. His Maria, radiant newcomer Rachel Zegler, was just 18 during filming, and her performance exudes wonder, joy and tragedy, poignantly reminding us that everything has a first time.
Comments / 0