ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Music

How ‘West Side Story’s’ First-Class Music Team Preserved the Authenticity of Leonard Bernstein’s Score

By Jon Burlingame
Laredo Morning Times
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleAudiences viewing Steven Spielberg’s new “West Side Story” will see many differences from the 1961 version, including a younger cast, revised screenplay and new choreography. What hasn’t changed is the music by Leonard Bernstein, the result of four high-profile experts who teamed up to record the score...

www.lmtonline.com

Comments / 0

Related
Variety

How Rita Moreno Could Break Multiple Oscar Records With ‘West Side Story’ Remake

After being delayed a year due to the pandemic, Steven Spielberg’s highly anticipated musical remake of the best picture winner “West Side Story” had its first screenings this week before critics, journalists and varying awards and guild voters. The social media reaction has been loud and palpable throughout the Oscar chamber, which could bring about a late December entry run for the best picture prize, which would be the first since Guillermo del Toro’s “The Shape of Water” (2017) and Clint Eastwood’s “Million Dollar Baby” (2004). There’s incredible history to be made if the buzz is replicated and embraced throughout the...
MOVIES
CinemaBlend

West Side Story Review: Steven Spielberg's Bold Musical Remake Is A Stunner... Albeit With One Glaring Issue

In the run-up to the release of Steven Spielberg’s West Side Story, the question as to why the filmmaker would take on the project as his 38th feature has been a legitimate one. Obviously there is the draw for him of making a massive, lavish musical – an arena he has never fully explored in his 57 year career – but at the same time the project is not only a remake, but a remake of a movie that won the Academy Award for Best Picture following its release in 1961. Spielberg is a director who has the industry power to make any film he wishes to make, so why tread on such hallowed ground just in the name of genre exploration?
MOVIES
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Gustavo Dudamel
Person
John Williams
Person
Nicholas Britell
Person
Leonard Bernstein
Person
Rita Moreno
Person
Ariana Debose
Person
Arthur Laurents
Person
Matt Sullivan
Person
Steven Spielberg
Person
Stephen Sondheim
Rolling Stone

Is ‘West Side Story’ on Disney+? Here’s How to Watch Spielberg’s Musical Remake Online

Tonight, tonight, the critically-acclaimed musical update of West Side Story is finally hitting the silver screen, and will be sure to dance onto Disney+ soon enough. After being delayed for nearly a year due to the Covid-19 pandemic, West Side Story arrived in theaters on December 10th. Buy:West Side Story TicketsatFandango Steven Spielberg’s take on West Side Story touts all-star Broadway veterans like screenwriter Tony Kushner, choreographer Justin Peck and composer Jeanine Tesori, as well as Los Angeles Philharmonic conductor Gustavo Dudamel, who re-recorded the film’s legendary Leonard Bernstein score. The musical drama is actually the second feature-length adaptation of the 1957 stage musical, with...
MOVIES
News-Herald.com

Spielberg’s beautifully made ‘West Side Story’ a loving update of stage musical, 1961 film adaptation | Movie review

On one hand, it feels unnecessary, this reimagining of “West Side Story” from veteran director Steven Spielberg. After all, we already have an excellently crafted, Academy Award-winning adaptation of the enduring 1957 musical-theater work in co-directors Robert Wise and Jerome Robbins’ 1961 “West Side Story.”. Sure,...
MOVIES
AOL Corp

Steven Spielberg's 'West Side Story' earns early praise for omitting English subtitles: 'That's how it should be'

In bringing West Side Story back to the big screen, Steven Spielberg has already made some big changes to the beloved 1961 movie version. The earlier film — co-directed by Robert Wise and Jerome Robbins, who also directed the original Broadway stage show — famously featured non-Latinx performers in the roles of Puerto Rican characters. For example, Natalie Wood and George Chakiris played siblings Maria and Bernardo, with Chakiris winning an Oscar for his performance. Rita Moreno, who also took home an Academy Award for playing Bernardo's girlfriend, Anita, was the only Puerto Rico-born actor to have a major role in the film.
MOVIES
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Classical Music#West Side Story#Incidental Music#The New York Philharmonic#His Music
E! News

Here's a Place to Compare the Casts of West Side Story From 1961 and 2021 Side by Side

Watch: "West Side Story": Steven Spielberg, Ansel Elgort & More!. No need to forget the old West Side Story, but here's another!. Sixty years after the big-screen musical first snapped, twirled and mamboed its way into theaters, a new version has arrived, the story of love almost finding a way amid a prejudice-fueled blood feud as timely as ever and the music as enduring as it gets.
MOVIES
Chicago Sun-Times

‘West Side Story’: In Spielberg’s hands, the classic musical feels wonderful, witty and bright

When Steven Spielberg was filming “Jaws” in 1974 (for a 1975 release), we were just 13 years past the release of the iconic and acclaimed blockbuster “West Side Story.” Flash forward nearly a half-century, and the young man who overcame all those problems with Bruce the mechanical shark back in the 1970s to kick off his feature film career has achieved unquestioned status as one of the greatest and most successful directors in the history of cinema — and at the age of 74, Spielberg has pulled off a magnificent feat in delivering one of the greatest reboots of all time.
MOVIES
The Hollywood Reporter

‘West Side Story’ Team on Bringing Contemporary Authenticity to the Timeless Romance

When audiences finally see West Side Story, one of director Steven Spielberg’s long-awaited passion projects, the cast and production team promise to deliver more than everything already beloved about the classic musical romance. “This doesn’t steer too far away from what we love and hold dear to West Side Story, but it is changing certain things that maybe should have never been done in the first one and updating things that are more true to what it was like to be in the 1950s and be Puerto Rican,” Isabelle Ward, who plays Tere, one of the Shark girls, told The Hollywood...
MOVIES
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Music
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
Instagram
Seattle Times

‘West Side Story’ review: Steven Spielberg’s new version of the musical creates a magic of its own

The musical “West Side Story” is forever young. Leonard Bernstein’s glorious music celebrates the youthful ability to run and leap and whirl because you just can’t hold still; its romance takes place between two teens struck by a bolt of doomed love, not yet old enough to know that after tonight comes tomorrow. And it works best when the audience believes that youth. The most moving performance of “West Side Story” that I ever saw was at a local public high school, years ago; the kids couldn’t handle many of the high notes but oh, did they understand the emotion. I thought of that production while watching Steven Spielberg’s dazzling new movie of “West Side Story” this week. His Maria, radiant newcomer Rachel Zegler, was just 18 during filming, and her performance exudes wonder, joy and tragedy, poignantly reminding us that everything has a first time.
MOVIES
abc7ny.com

Steven Spielberg speaks about making 'West Side Story' 'authentic,' calls musical 'generational'

NEW YORK -- Ahead of the Dec. 10 release of his version of "West Side Story," filmmaker Steven Spielberg called the musical "generational." "'West Side Story' is for all the generations, one-- you know, two generations at a time, " he told ABC News in an interview. "And I just felt that-- that most people who go to see this movie will not have seen 'West Side Story' in a theater."
NEW YORK CITY, NY
worldofreel.com

Bradley Cooper’s Leonard Bernstein Biopic to Start Shooting in May 2022

Around two years ago, Variety was reporting that Steven Spielberg held a secret table read for an unknown movie that, rumor had it, seemed to be a biopic of composer Leonard Bernstein. The story at the time mentioned that the film, which now has the title of “Maestro,” could leapfrog...
MOVIES
Syracuse.com

Will Steven Spielberg’s ‘West Side Story’ be available to stream? Premiere date, how to buy tickets, trailer

Tonight, tonight. That’s when you can get tickets for Steven Spielberg’s “West Side Story.”. The musical film premieres Friday, Dec. 10. You can buy tickets to see “West Side Story” at your local movie theater or on Fandango now. Reimagined by legendary director Steven Spielberg, “West Side Story” tells the classic tale of fierce rivalries and young love in 1957 New York City. The film stays true to the original, released in 1962 with music by the late Steven Sondheim.
MOVIES
Daily Herald

Steven Spielberg's first musical a bold, fresh, spectacular take on the 1961 classic 'West Side Story'

No movie could be a greater gamble for filmmaker Steven Spielberg than his joyously bold and revisionist take on the beloved 1961 musical classic "West Side Story." That seminal production, directed by both Broadway legend Jerome Robbins and master-of-all-genres Robert Wise, shot on gritty New York locations instead of Hollywood soundstages, wound up becoming the highest grossing movie of 1961, winning 10 out of 11 Academy Award nominations.
CHICAGO, IL
FOX40

Spielberg ‘West Side Story’ debuts weakly with $10.5M

Despite critical acclaim and two years-worth of anticipation, Steven Spielberg's lavish “West Side Story” revival made little noise at the box office, debuting with $10.5 million in ticket sales, according to studio estimates Sunday — a worrisome result for a movie industry struggling to recapture its finger-snapping rhythm.
MOVIES

Comments / 0

Community Policy