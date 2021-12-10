Vail trims losses during slow season, misses Wall Street mark on sales

As investors monitored the developing Covid-19 omicron variant situation on Monday, the Dow Jones Industrial Average (DJI) and the Nasdaq Composite (IXIC) logged triple-digit wins, with the latter benefitting immensely from a recovery in the tech sector. However, on Tuesday, U.S. Federal Reserve Chairman Jerome Powell hinted that the central bank might speed up its bond-buying taper, which put the Dow and S&P 500 Index (SPX) on track for weekly losses, and reignited Wall Street's "fear gauge," the CBOE Market Volatility Index (VIX). Though the Nasdaq logged a loss for that session, it gained for the month, while the VIX scored its best monthly performance since February 2020. On the flip side, the Dow and SPX marked steep monthly drops for November.

