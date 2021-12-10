ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Vail trims losses during slow season, misses Wall Street mark on sales

By Lucas High
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleBROOMFIELD — Vail Resorts Inc. (NYSE: MTN) lost $139.3 million during the first quarter of its 2022 fiscal year, but that’s an improvement over last year’s results during the company’s slow season prior to the opening of North American ski resorts. Just over 20 years...

Vail Resorts Releases Updated Season Pass Numbers

Vail Resorts, the snow industry’s largest retail customer, released updated information about the surge in season pass sales during an earnings call last week. The company said pass sales in North America rose 47% in units vs. last year and jumped even further – 76% – when compared to 2019.
VAIL, CO
Vail Resorts Shrinks Q1 Loss

Vail Resorts, Inc. reported a slightly narrower loss in its fiscal first quarter ended October 31, strong pass sales results for the upcoming 2021/22 North American ski season, and reaffirmed its guidance for Resort Reported EBITDA for fiscal 2022. Net loss attributable to Vail Resorts, Inc. was $139.3 million for...
FINANCIAL REPORTS
Vail Resorts Reports Fiscal 2022 First Quarter and Season Pass Results

Vail Resorts, Inc. (NYSE: MTN) today reported results for the first quarter of fiscal 2022 ended October 31, 2021, provided season pass sales results and certain early ski season indicators, reaffirmed its guidance for Resort Reported EBITDA for fiscal 2022, provided additional detail on its CY22 capital plan and declared a dividend payable in January 2022.
FINANCIAL REPORTS
