How the ‘Swan Song’ Score Evokes Drama and Sci-Fi

Here’s a collection curated by The Associated Press’ entertainment journalists of what’s arriving on TV, streaming services and music platforms this week. — What's better than a Mahershala Ali performance? How about two? In Benjamin Cleary’s “Swan Song," Ali plays a terminally ill family man who turns to an experimental cloning lab (Glenn Close plays its lead doctor) in order to spare his pregnant wife (Naomie Harris) and young son (Dax Rey) the pain of losing him. The duplication process is total, right down to his most subconscious memories. It's a somber and emotional sci-fi drama, full of existential quandary as Ali's dying man struggles with his decision and the difficulty of letting go. It debuts Wednesday on Apple TV+ and in theaters.
