Mercedes-Benz recalls thier EQS for distracting infotainment. Tesla allows you to play video games while driving. Elon Musk and Tesla need to follow Mercedes’ lead. Sometimes, we get a glimpse of what manufacturers think of each other and their respective products. On November 29, 2021, we got a look at what Mercedes-Benz thinks about distracting infotainment (and maybe Tesla) after the brand issued a recall for the Mercedes-Benz EQS. This comes hot on the heels of the controversy surrounding Elon Musk, Tesla, and their own distracting infotainment system.

TECHNOLOGY ・ 1 DAY AGO