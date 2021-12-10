ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
NFL

Ex-Broncos coach Vance Joseph “shocked” by Demaryius Thomas’ sudden death

By Kyle Newman
Denver Post
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleFormer Broncos coach Vance Joseph is among the many who are feeling a void following the sudden death of Demaryius Thomas. Joseph, the Broncos’ coach for Thomas’ final two seasons in Denver in 2017 and ’18, said he was “shocked by the news” Thomas passed away Thursday at 33 years old...

www.denverpost.com

Comments / 0

Related
CBS 46

Beloved football star Demaryius Thomas suffered cardiac arrest before passing, Roswell police say

UPDATE (CBS46) —The Roswell Police Department has revealed beloved football star Demaryius Thomas went into cardiac arrest before he died Thursday evening. According to an incident report released by the department, officers responded to his Roswell home on Riverside Road around 7 p.m. After struggling to open the gate due to an unsuccessful code entry, police forced the gate open with their hands and rushed to Thomas who was unconscious and not breathing in the shower of his bedroom at the time of their arrival.
ROSWELL, GA
The Spun

NFL World Reacts To Sunday’s Teddy Bridgewater News

Teddy Bridgewater is reportedly looking to get paid this offseason. The Denver Broncos veteran quarterback is having an OK season. Bridgewater, 29, has thrown for 2,775 yards, 16 touchdowns and seven interceptions. He has a QBR of 47.4, good for 22nd in the National Football League. This offseason, Bridegwater is...
NFL
The Spun

3 Teams Named Possible Trade Destinations For Aaron Rodgers

Aaron Rodgers trade speculation isn’t going away. The Green Bay Packers star quarterback wanted out this offseason, but the franchise was able to convince him to return for one more year. While it’s still possible that Rodgers will give it another go in Green Bay in 2022, a trade...
NFL
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Arizona State
State
Georgia State
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Barack Obama
CBS Boston

Broncos Start Game With 10 Players To Honor Demaryius Thomas

BOSTON (CBS) — Demaryius Thomas’ death this week shocked and saddened the entire NFL community, but particularly the city of Denver and the Broncos organization. While Thomas spent brief stints with the Texans, Patriots and Jets, he’ll forever be remembered as a Super Bowl champion with the Denver Broncos. And on Sunday, as part of the team’s pregame tribute to Thomas, the offense took the field with just 10 players lined up for the snap. The players waited for the 40-second play clock to expire, with the team taking a delay of game penalty while leaving a spot on the field for the late Thomas. 🙏 8️⃣8️⃣ 🙏#LLDT 🕊 pic.twitter.com/Y2U4MgUpQ1 — Denver Broncos (@Broncos) December 12, 2021 The Denver Broncos take the field with 10 players to honor the late Demaryius Thomas. (Photo by Justin Edmonds/Getty Images) The Lions declined the penalty. Thomas died Thursday at the age of 33, due to what his family believes to have been a seizure. Thomas played eight and a half seasons with the Broncos, winning a Super Bowl in 2015 while earning four Pro Bowl selections and two Second Team All-Pro selections.
NFL
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Sudden Death#American Football#Ex Broncos#Cardinals#Texans
Denver Post

Dre’Mont Jones dominates in Broncos’ blowout of Lions, with two sacks, three tackles for loss and pass deflection

Dre’Mont Jones assumed video-game mode Sunday against the Lions and set the difficultly level to easy. Jones almost single-handedly forced a Detroit turnover on downs in the third quarter in the Lions’ own territory, a decisive possession in the Broncos’ 38-10 victory at Empower Field. The third-year defensive end had a sack, a tackle for loss and a pass deflection on the four-play series.
NFL
Denver Post

Week 14 NFL Picks: Arizona hosts Rams looking to stay atop NFC

Another marquee Monday night game, the Cardinals are a three-point home favorite and lead the NFC West by two games over the Rams. Arizona (10-2) leads the conference by one game over Green Bay, but the Packers hold the head-to-head. The Cardinals take no-doubt control over the division. Cardinals 31,...
NFL
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NFL Teams
Denver Broncos
NewsBreak
NFL
NFL Teams
Arizona Cardinals
NewsBreak
Football
NewsBreak
Sports
iheart.com

Wife Of Former NFL Quarterback Arrested For Grand Theft

The wife of former UCLA standout and NFL quarterback Cade McNown was arrested in connection to accusations that she stole "hundreds of thousands of dollars in designer goods" from her boss, philanthropist Sydney Holland, according to TMZ. Local law enforcement confirmed Christina McNown was charged with four counts of felony...
NFL
The Spun

NFL World Reacts To Patrick Mahomes’ Postgame Admission

Here’s a warning to the rest of the National Football League: don’t do anything to fire up Kansas City Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes. On Sunday, the Raiders gathered at midfield prior to kickoff against the Chiefs. Las Vegas’ entire team stood on the Arrowhead Stadium midfield logo.
NFL
nfldraftdiamonds.com

Chiefs young star cornerback L’Jarius Sneed’s older brother was stabbed and killed by female in Louisiana

L’Jarius Sneed the up and coming star cornerback of the Kansas City Chiefs and former star of Louisiana Tech University lost his older brother this past weekend. According to reports, TQ Harrison, the older brother of Sneed was killed in Minden, Louisiana. According to the police reports, a female is in custody and being charged with second degree murder. Officers arrived on the scene to discover Harrison with a stab wound to his back. He was rushed to the hospital but his lung was punctured and he died.
LOUISIANA STATE

Comments / 0

Community Policy