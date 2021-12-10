New rage room opens in downtown Wichita Falls

WICHITA FALLS ( KFDX/KJTL ) — A smashing new business where you can hammer your stress away is now open in downtown Wichita Falls.

We all experience anger from time to time, but it’s what you do with that anger that can really have an effect on you. That’s where The Breaking Point rage room comes in – an idea that started off as a construction business quickly turned into a destruction business.

“So, originally, she purchased the building for her construction company or remodeling company, and we had all of this extra space, so we were like what should we do with it? What does Wichita need for fun?” Corie Loreta and Dakota Hernandez, owners of The Breaking Point, said. “So, we were throwing ideas around of escape rooms and rage rooms, and rage room kind of stuck.”

At The Breaking Point, customers will have the opportunity to destroy items such as glass bottles, televisions, lamps and so much more.

Hernandez believes wrecking things can have some positive effects on your mental health.

“You feel so much relief, like when you come out of here, it’s like all your worries are gone and all your anger,” Hernandez said. “You didn’t get mad at anybody else; you got mad at the stuff we have in here.”

From sledge hammers, to crow bars, and even bats, Hernandez said you get to choose your weapon of choice, and for those looking for something a little less chaotic, they also have a splatter paint room.

“You can get a canvas, and you cant get, like, four different colored paints and some glow in the dark paints and glitter, and you can paint on the canvases,” Hernandez said.

Hernandez said the community feedback has been great so far from visitors, who also bring donations of old items. Two cars are even being donated each month from Roy’s Auto Salvage in Henrietta.

“If you donate things, like for every person that donates, you get two dollars off your first visit, so we have a little section you can leave it in the back by the door, and there’s a camera, so it watches it all the time, and a lot of the community has helped a lot with donations,” Hernandez said.

So, if your mother-in-law is in town, or you just failed a test, or maybe your ex just broke up with you, Hernandez said what better way to get rid of that built up anger than to demolish things, all while having a smashing time.

The Breaking Point is located at 404 Galveston Street, across from Players’ Lounge.

Check out their website here for more information on booking and hours.

