If the Denver City Council would like to see what the future holds if they pass a flavored tobacco ban, they only need look to Massachusetts for evidence that it is doomed to fail by every measure. The numbers don’t lie. Massachusetts’ ban on the sale of flavored tobacco is an abject failure. The state lost over $140 million on menthol cigarettes alone, the regulated and enforced network of licensed retailers has been abandoned, and public health cannot claim a modicum of benefit. Add to that the impact to local businesses including reduced hours and lost jobs, and we see a failure by every measure – as was predicted by those who opposed the ban.

8 DAYS AGO