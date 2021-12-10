ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Education

Jeff State student wins welding competition

By From staff reports
Anniston Star
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleA student at Jefferson State Community College has won a national title in welding. According to a new release, Jefferson State welding student, Payton Schmitt, can now add a national title to his resume. Schmitt was just crowned the “Project MFG National Welding Champion” during Episode 2 of Project MFG’s YouTube...

www.annistonstar.com

Comments / 0

Related
news3lv.com

Local mariachi students recognized at annual Texas competition

Las Vegas (KSNV) — Over the weekend, some CCSD mariachi students won awards during a mariachi competition held in Texas. Mariachi Vargas Extravaganza is an annual event held in San Antonio, Texas that celebrates the impact of mariachi music across different platforms. According to mariachimusic.com, the festival includes concerts...
TEXAS STATE
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Tennessee State
Courier-Express

Jeff Tech inducts students into National Technical Honor Society

REYNOLDSVILLE — Jeff Tech’s National Technical Honor Society (NTHS) induction ceremony was held Nov. 17, welcoming 16 students into the organization. Advisor Casey Burkett said the NTHS has been active at Jeff Tech for quite some time. Haley Woodward is also a NTHS advisor. “However, due to COVID, it was...
CLEARFIELD COUNTY, PA
WKRC

Tri-State student wins $100,000 scholarship in Vax-2-School drawing

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WKRC) - A Tri-State student was one of five Ohio students to win a grand-prize scholarship in the Vax-2-School drawings. Avery Lagory of Cleves won a $100,000 grand-prize scholarship Friday. The Vax-2-School program is awarding $2 million in prizes, including 150 $10,000 scholarships and five $100,000 grand prize...
COLUMBUS, OH
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Welding#Race Cars#Wichita State University#Lincoln Electric#The Department Of Defense#The University Of Alabama
mountainvalleynewspaper.com

DCTC Wins Drake State Competition For The Fifth Year Straight

On Nov. 16, 2021, DeKalb County Technology Center Welding Instructor Russell McFall took six students to Huntsville’s 11th Annual Drake State Technical College Welding Competition. Seven tech schools were represented at the competition, and each school was allowed to bring six students, three in each division for advanced and beginner…
EDUCATION
Morning Sun

Mid Michigan College provides welding space for GI-TEC students to learn

Students of the Gratiot-Isabella Technical Education Center (GI-TEC) utilize Mid Michigan College’s welding space as a part of their course. The state approved welding course is two-year program with 12 segments that is meant to prepare high school juniors and seniors for jobs in the metal fabrication industry. “The program...
GRATIOT COUNTY, MI
Forsyth County News

‘The best in the world:’ State Superintendent congratulates SFHS students on win in international German economic competition

State School Superintendent Richard Woods visited South Forsyth High School on Friday, Dec. 3, to recognize and congratulate a group of five students who recently became the first American winners of the Young Economic Summit, or YES!, international competition. Hosted virtually from Germany, the competition is meant to give high...
FORSYTH COUNTY, GA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Education
NewsBreak
Youtube
Finger Lakes Times

Finger Lakes Community College student from Geneva wins wine label competition

GENEVA — The fall semester was already going well for Emer O’Brien, a graphic design student at Finger Lakes Community College. She and her volleyball teammates captured the regional championship on Halloween with a win over Fulton-Montgomery Community College, earning a trip to the national competition in Minnesota.
GENEVA, NY
tstc.edu

Student aims to earn second TSTC degree with Welding Technology

(HARLINGEN, Texas) – Omar Escalon, of La Feria, served as a U.S. Border Patrol agent for 11 years. Afterward, he was in search of a personal challenge that would be out of his comfort zone. He enrolled at Texas State Technical College’s Harlingen campus to begin that educational career change...
HARLINGEN, TX
Courier-Express

Co-teaching method benefits students, instructors at Jeff Tech

REYNOLDSVILLE — The co-teaching method, which has really started to take shape in the Special Education department at Jeff Tech (Jefferson County Vocational Technical School), has been beneficial for both students and instructors. Casey Burkett, a learning support teacher at Jeff Tech and an alumni herself, said co-teaching gained momentum...
JEFFERSON COUNTY, PA
ivc.edu

Five IVC Students Selected for Competitive CITI Program

CITI Ventures and NexusEdge Education selected five IVC students for the fall cohort of the CITI University Partnerships in Innovation & Discovery (CUPID) Program. Shivum Berry, Vivian Du, Chase Nortman, Mya Thanegi Soe, and Elisa Marconell Tejedor, all IVC business students, were five of the eight students selected statewide. The CUPID Program is intended to develop a pipeline of California community college students from which to recruit for employment. The Capstone to Career project through CUPID allows students to test the waters in a real-world, experiential format and is more simplified than a formal internship process. Student teams from across the state get put into teams where they work with their CITI project managers and mentors in New York City on a 7-week project.
IRVINE, CA
odu.edu

Psychology Master’s Student Wins ODU’s Fifth Annual Three-Minute Thesis Competition

The three award winners during the 3MT competition were Jeremiah Ammons, Adenrele Oludiran and Yasir Alanazi. Photo Chuck Thomas/ODU. Jeremiah Ammons, who is pursuing a master's degree in psychology, won the Old Dominion University Graduate School's fifth annual Three-Minute Thesis (3MT), which was held Tuesday night at the University Theatre. His research was about which driver's seat position is optimal in autonomous vehicles.
NORFOLK, VA
koxe.com

TSTC welding student wants to help others

Austin Barnhart has set a goal for his life. The Brownwood native is studying Welding Technology at Texas State Technical College with a purpose. He wants to help others, as well as his younger brother. “I want to work as a welder for two or three years and save my...
TEXAS STATE
The Moultrie Observer

Colquitt County High School FFA dominates welding competition

MOULTRIE, Ga. — The Georgia FFA Association held the annual Area V Welding Career Development event on Nov. 30. This event is open to all schools in the southwest portion of the state. Schools may enter up to eight individual students in grades 9-12. During the competition, students are required to complete a total of four welding practicums. The first practicum requires the students to perform a “butt” weld using 3/16-inch metal and an arc welding machine known to most as “stick welding.” The second practicum is identical to the first, however students perform the weld using a machine with an inert gas and wire known to most as “MIG welding.” The third portion focuses on brazing using an oxy-acetylene torch set. The students are required to successfully weld two pieces of twelve gauge metal together using a brazing rod and a brazing head on the torch. In all three of the these portions, students are graded based on safety, operating procedures, weld appearance and uniformity, and penetration. To assess penetration, all welded joints are subjected to a bend test using an iron worker. The fourth practicum requires the students to complete a 90 and 45 degree cut on half-inch metal using the torch and a cutting head. Students are graded again on safety, operating procedures, and ultimately the appearance of the cuts made.
MOULTRIE, GA

Comments / 0

Community Policy