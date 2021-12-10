Jeff State student wins welding competition

MOULTRIE, Ga. — The Georgia FFA Association held the annual Area V Welding Career Development event on Nov. 30. This event is open to all schools in the southwest portion of the state. Schools may enter up to eight individual students in grades 9-12. During the competition, students are required to complete a total of four welding practicums. The first practicum requires the students to perform a “butt” weld using 3/16-inch metal and an arc welding machine known to most as “stick welding.” The second practicum is identical to the first, however students perform the weld using a machine with an inert gas and wire known to most as “MIG welding.” The third portion focuses on brazing using an oxy-acetylene torch set. The students are required to successfully weld two pieces of twelve gauge metal together using a brazing rod and a brazing head on the torch. In all three of the these portions, students are graded based on safety, operating procedures, weld appearance and uniformity, and penetration. To assess penetration, all welded joints are subjected to a bend test using an iron worker. The fourth practicum requires the students to complete a 90 and 45 degree cut on half-inch metal using the torch and a cutting head. Students are graded again on safety, operating procedures, and ultimately the appearance of the cuts made.

