ILLINOIS (WAND) - A newly-filed Illinois bill would require unvaccinated people to to pay for their own COVID-19 medical expenses. The measure was created by State Rep. Jonathon Carroll. and is filed as HB 4259, NBC Chicago reports. It would affect only those who choose to not be vaccinated against the virus and would make them cove medical costs associated with contracting COVID-19, even if they are covered by health insurance.

CHICAGO, IL ・ 6 DAYS AGO