ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Mandan, ND

The Best Thing You Can Do With A Hammer Happens In Mandan

By Bromo
Cool 98.7
Cool 98.7
 3 days ago
Cover picture for the article

"'Tis the season to be jolly - Fa la la la la la la la la, Don we now our HAMMER apparel" I changed one word from "Deck The Halls", the classic Christmas song we all know and love. Can anybody figure out why I did that? I'll give you a...

cool987fm.com

Comments / 0

Related
Cool 98.7

Exclusive Interview With Santa Claus BEFORE He Comes To BisMan

So, I recently had a chance to interview the man, the myth, the bearded wonder who spreads joy all over the world. No, I'm not talking about one of the members of ZZ TOP. I'm referring to the one and only ( well that can be argued, there may be a few more ) Santa Claus. We are quickly approaching Christmas Eve. Less than two weeks away, and Mr. Claus and his reindeer posse will be airborne. Yesterday I talked to him for about twenty minutes on the phone..
CHRISTMAS
Cool 98.7

Wood, Tools, Paint, Create!

If you are looking for something different to do and are feeling creative, Board and Brush is for you. Board and Brush Bismarck is a DIY Wood Sign Workshop. My sister-in-law and I saw some advertisements and decided to check them out. We looked at the various options and chose Cheese Boards. We registered and chose our board design.
BISMARCK, ND
Cool 98.7

What Happens When A Fast Food Restaurant In Bismarck “Has No Crew”?

One of my favorite places to guide my mouse over to is the Bismarck People Reporting News Group page. It's true, I like checking out what people in Bismarck/Mandan have to say. For the most part, everyone gets along. Of course, there are the ones that continue to try and get a reaction out of other people, but the moderators are very good at keeping the trouble makers at bay. So what do most people talk about? That's a good question, pretty much anything really.
BISMARCK, ND
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Mandan, ND
Mandan, ND
Lifestyle
Cool 98.7

Big Tippers At North Dakota Restaurant Leave Server a $700 Tip

A North Dakota server just got a major Christmas bonus from a group of kind customers. A 19-year-old server at a restaurant called Deaner's Diner in West Fargo just received a $700 tip from a group of women committing a holiday act called the "Shock N Clause." According to a Facebook post by Deaner's Diner, the women put together a bunch of cash to pay for a meal and give the rest of the money as a tip to a server. And the women discovered that the server they tipped was definitely deserving.
RESTAURANTS
Cool 98.7

Bismarck’s Beloved Deer “Jonnie” Has Not Been Seen In A Month

This truly makes me sad. The Bismarck area's favorite pet deer "Jonnie" has not been seen in over a month. I recently reached out to Brenna Guenther and she told me the bad news. Jonnie, also known to "Ruth" to some would spend most of her evenings on the porch of the Fallgatter farm over the last 5 plus years where Brenna lives.
BISMARCK, ND
Cool 98.7

Find Out Which Netflix Series Was Most Popular in North Dakota in 2021

Four Netflix series were insanely popular throughout the United States in 2021. Netflix has released all kinds of great shows, movies, and documentaries this year. And, as part of a year-end wrap, HighSpeedInternet.com decided to see which show each state loves the most. The top 4 for 2021 are Bridgerton, Squid Game, Manifest, and Stranger Things. Can you guess which Netflix show North Dakotans were most obsessed with in 2021?
TV SHOWS
Cool 98.7

Guess How Much $ ND Has Spent On Electronic Pull Tabs This Year

Let me ask you this, are you the type of person that seems to WIN all the time at the electronic pull-tab machines?. In my mind, there are two types of people. Those that NEVER seem to win no matter how much money they spend, and then the aggravating ones who seldom play, but when they do, they ALWAYS win. Not everyone however has the luxury to gamble $5 or $10 bucks from time to time. How often do you try your luck? Judging by the statistics, North Dakotans enjoy the challenge.
GAMBLING
IN THIS ARTICLE
#La La La#Christmas Song#The Old Town Tavern#Kx Net#Love Dog Rescue
Cool 98.7

Bismarck’s Chick-Fil- A DELIVERS ( In More Ways Than One )

Man, let's talk about one of the biggest news stories to hit Bismarck in a long time. I remember people first talking about this even before last summer. It was announced that "Coming soon" a new arrival to the Kirkwood Mall, the one and only Chick-Fil-A restaurant. People were foaming from the mouth just thinking about it. Personally, I have never been to one, however, I still remember driving by the one in San Diego and seeing cars wrapped around the building, into the streets, causing traffic jams. Bismarck sat back and patiently watched the progress of the new eatery slowly, methodically erected wing-by-wing ( pun attended )
BISMARCK, ND
Cool 98.7

“On The 12th Day Of Christmas A North Dakotan Gave To Me”

I think it's safe to say that 6o degree weather might not be around much anymore for a while. Have you put up your Christmas tree yet? Are you finding yourself humming along to the holiday classics? Well its the season to be jolly, and with that, I give to you North Dakota's very own "12 Days Of Christmas"
CELEBRITIES
Cool 98.7

The ‘Home Alone’ House Is Now An Airbnb

Kitschy pop culture Airbnb rentals are all the rage these days. In recent months, the house from Scream, Daniel La Russo’s Cobra Kai mansion, the Fresh Prince of Bel-Air home, and even the last Blockbuster Video have all popped up on Airbnb, because really who wouldn’t love sleeping amongst the stained carpets and endless copies of Mercury Rising on VHS?
MOVIES
Cool 98.7

“Hitch Em’ Up/Move Em’ Out” Bismarck (Put Em’ In Your Backyard)

It's that time of year again, the great fall tradition ( The surefire sign that winter is here ) Sadly the summer is long behind us, what seems like just yesterday when the sun was still around late and you walked around in almost 100-degree weather. So what is it exactly that assures you we are in the fall season? Maybe, for one thing, no more bike rides on the weekend. Could that be it? No, the first tip that Mother Nature could be getting ready to turn frigid starts this Wednesday.
BISMARCK, ND
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Lifestyle
NewsBreak
Beauty & Fashion
NewsBreak
Fashion
Cool 98.7

Fire Up Your Holiday By Winning An Electric Fireplace

Cool 98.7 and Keller Hearth and Home want you to win this brand new electric fireplace. Cozy up to this beautiful fireplace all winter long and just in time for holiday family gatherings. It retails at over $2,000 dollars. Just listen to play "Hot Tub Time Machine" with Amici Pizza...
SHOPPING
Cool 98.7

Thanksgiving In ND. Turkey Is Still Frozen. Can You Still Cook it?

Have you ever wondered if God forbid, you forget to unthaw the Thanksgiving bird, can you still cook it?. Imagine if you will the horror. You wake up at 7 am on Thanksgiving morning to put the turkey in the oven and you forgot to unthaw the bird. That golden turkey you were hoping to really impress the inlaws with is sure to fail right? You begin to picture images from the movie Christmas Vacation and the family sitting around the dining room table trying to chew a turkey that has the consistency of jerky. YIKES. What can you do?
FOOD & DRINKS
Cool 98.7

Isn’t It About Time We Got This In Bismarck Mandan C-Stores?

There was a recent nationwide study finding each state's favorite hot sauce. No surprise in North Dakota. It's a hot sauce that I can literally drink. I'm not kidding. It's awesome on tacos, chips, burritos, french fries, burgers, you name it. Where I come from, my hometown of Grand Forks,...
Cool 98.7

The Hardest Part About Christmas? Wrapping Presents

So what is the hardest part for you during the holidays? The shopping? Finding something for the one person that's impossible to please?. Those are all very real concerns. Some people wait until the last minute until they rush off to go Christmas shopping. My problem is way more complex than any of those.
BISMARCK, ND
Cool 98.7

1980’s Bismarck TV Commercials Remind Us Of What We Miss

I came across a gem on YouTube the other day. 1980's Bismarck TV ads from Shari g's YouTube channel. Back when we did our grocery shopping at a couple of different grocery stores. Car dealerships that are no longer around. Even a very young Phil Jackson doing a commercial for "Pride of the Dakota."
BISMARCK, ND
Cool 98.7

Cool 98.7

Mandan, ND
1K+
Followers
2K+
Post
357K+
Views
ABOUT

Cool 98.7 FM plays the best classic hits and delivers the latest local news, information and features for Bismarck/Mandan, North Dakota. Live and local on-air, online and through our free mobile app.

 https://cool987fm.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy