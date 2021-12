SCM (25m) UPDATE: Abbie Wood has announced that she is withdrawing from the meet. The below has been updated. 2 of the 4 fastest swimmers of the season, all with best times from the ISL, are all entered in the women’s 200 IM for the Short Course World Championships: Sydney Pickrem (2:04.59), and Anastasia Gorbenko (2:05.04). The two exceptions in that top four are the defending Olympic Champion Yui Ohashi who has also been 2:04 in the short course season.

SWIMMING & SURFING ・ 15 HOURS AGO