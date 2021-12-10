ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Who Was Money Heist's Most Dastardly Bastard? Enrique Arce Has His Theories

By Mekeisha Madden Toby
 3 days ago
Gandia and Arturo, two of the biggest villains on Money Heist , weren’t even in the second half of Season 5, but their negative energy could still be felt as the series came to an end.

Tokyo died taking out Gandia, and hallucinations of Arturo, whom she nearly killed, caused Stockholm to slowly lose her mind and turn to morphine and antipsychotics to make him vacate her psyche. Enrique Arce, who played Arturo on the wildly popular Netflix series known as La Casa de Papel in its native Spain, said being one of the baddies on the drama had its drawbacks.

“People would yell at me on the street because they hate Arturo so much,” the actor laughingly told fans and journalists at a recent press event. “But one of the best things that could’ve happened for me was Tamayo and Gandia. People hate them even more.”

As if channeling his inner Arturo, Arce would wisely deflect and point out the fact that Gandia was much more deplorable than anyone else on the show. Jose Manuel Poga, who costarred as the very hateful character, seemed so embarrassed by the distinction, all he could do was smile and wave. Poga couldn’t justify Gandia murdering fan favorite Nairobi, so why even try?

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=05AJbH_0dJo9sSj00 Fernando Cayo, who played Colonel Tamayo on the other hand, tried to defend his Money Heist alter ego. After all, the series finale almost turned him into a sympathetic figure, given that whole gold-plated brass twist.

“The Colonel is not all bad,” Cayo reasoned. “He’s a family man and a husband who was just trying to do his job. Did he mess things up for himself and the Spanish government? Yes, but he never stopped trying to win, even when he couldn’t.”

Who do you think was the worst and most evil Money Heist bastard? Vote in our poll, and drop your thoughts in the comments.

TVLine

Money Heist's Ursula Corbero and Miguel Herran Talk Tokyo's Terrible Death, Preview How Rio Moves On

Fans who are still mourning Tokyo’s heartbreaking death on Netflix’s hit caper Money Heist should take comfort: Ursula Corbero, who brought the character to life for five seasons, said she grieved the loss for the better part of a month. “I cried nonstop for three, almost four weeks,” Corbero told fans and journalists at a recent press event in Madrid celebrating the final episodes of Money Heist, aka La Casa de Papel. “I experienced so many emotions: nostalgia, sadness, anger. When we shot in Lisbon, I felt melancholy because we were finally telling Tokyo’s backstory. But Tokyo also taught me how...
TVLine

Money Heist Season 5B Premiere Recap: The Professor Regains His Wits

Grief is a very personal emotion, and that’s what Money Heist fans had to realize when Season 5B roared back into our lives Friday on Netflix. The premiere opened with the Bella Ciao bandits mourning the loss of Tokyo, who valiantly died taking out a handful of Spanish Army soldiers and that murderous monster Gandia. Sagasta lied and said Tokyo killed the lady soldier as well when she pulled those grenade pins, but that wounded woman is  somewhere in hiding, waiting to pounce. That said, no one took Tokyo’s death harder than the Professor, who had a complete meltdown in the...
TVLine

2021 in Review: The Biggest Plot Twists

In another overwhelming year full of 500-plus TV shows to choose from, it’s nice to know some small-screen offerings still found ways to shock and pleasantly surprise us. From murders by rattlesnake to body swaps, faked deaths and duplicitous Squid Game identities, TV in 2021 kept us talking and comparing notes — if only over Slack and Twitter. To that end, in the list below, we’re revisiting nearly 30 of the TV plot twists that sent our jaws straight to the floor this year.
thecinemaholic.com

Why Was Money Heist Season 6 Cancelled?

Originally titled ‘La Casa de Papel,’ Netflix’s ‘Money Heist’ is a Spanish crime series created by Álex Pina. The series follows a group of robbers led by the Professor (Álvaro Morte), who attempts two incredible heists on the Royal Mint of Spain and the Bank of Spain, respectively. As the Professor and the group plan the heists, they have to face off with the authorities and bear the consequences resulting from the robberies.
Decider

‘Money Heist: The Phenomenom’

After five parts and two major heists, La Casa de Papel is finally over. But you can still celebrate the wonderful time we all had watching scuba stings and bank shootouts thanks to Netflix’s spinoff documentary. Money Heist: The Phenomenon tells the story of how this ambitious show that was on the verge of cancellation was saved by the streaming giant and became one of the most successful international series in modern history. It’s sort of a greatest hits about a show filled with them.
Den of Geek

Money Heist: What to Watch Next

So you’ve finished “A Family Tradition” – the concluding episode of Netflix’s global blockbuster series Money Heist. It’s like finally getting off the wildest rollercoaster ride ever, right? So many twists and turns, so many powerful scenes that put our hearts in our throats, so many feels…and now it’s over.
EW.com

Money Heist ends with the Professor's biggest gamble to date

Warning: This article contains spoilers about the series finale of Money Heist. The Professor's (Álvaro Morte) biggest gamble yet paid off in the end. In a daring last move by the heist crew's mastermind, the final hour of Money Heist begins with the Professor entering the bank where his team was in police custody. His plan is to put pressure on the Spanish government by revealing to the world how the crew took the gold, something that could drastically hurt Spain's economy. The problem? Rafael (Patrick Criado), the Professor's nephew, has stolen the gold, a secret that would surely get them all killed.
Middletown Press

Bella Ciao! ‘Money Heist’ Fan Favorite ‘Berlin’ is Getting His Own Spinoff

As part of a day full of “Money Heist” themed activities hosted by Netflix on Tuesday, core cast members reunited for a massive live question and answer session from the Palacio Vistalegre in the south of Madrid, with more than 5,000 fans in attendance. There, Pedro Alonso (Berlin) enthusiastically announced that although “Money Heist,” or “La Casa de Papel” in Spanish, is coming to an end in three days time, the universe created by Alex Pina for Atresmedia five years ago will be back, only in a new form as the origin story of one of the show’s most popular characters, Berlin. The show is scheduled to arrive on the platform in 2023.
TV Fanatic

Money Heist Spinoff Ordered at Netflix

Money Heist may be ending at Netflix, but the franchise will live on. In a surprising announcement, star Pedro Alonso has announced a spinoff based on the character of Berlin/Andrés de Fonollosa is in the works at Netflix. Alonso broke the news at a fan event on Tuesday at the...
Distractify

Here's Why the Popular Netflix Series ‘Money Heist’ Won't Be Renewed for Season 6

Audiences have been captivated by the countless twists and turns on the Spanish crime Netflix series Money Heist (La Casa de Papel) for five seasons. Over the past four years, the television show has become one of the biggest shows on the streaming platform. As most fans know, the most-successful Spanish-language series will be coming to an end with the conclusion of the second half of Season 5.
digitalspy.com

Why Money Heist has ended – and the chances of a season 6

Money Heist spoilers follow. Even before Money Heist (La Casa de Papel) ended with part two of its fifth and final season, fans had already experienced another kind of loss with the death of a key character in season 5A. It's not like we should have been too surprised, though. Creator Álex Pina warned us a while back that the war would reach "its most extreme and savage levels" towards the end (via Deadline), and boy, he was not kidding.
dotesports.com

Free Fire is getting another collaboration with Netflix’s Money Heist

Free Fire is getting another collaboration with hit Netflix series Money Heist (also called La Casa De Papel). The Spanish crime action television series first collaborated with the game in September 2020. Over a year later, it is returning to Free Fire with an in-game event, Final Episode: Raid and Run.
Advertising Age

Netflix's 'Money Heist' pits superfans against each other in a gameshow

Netflix's "Money Heist" (La Casa de Papel) is the kind of show that attracts superfans, and the streaming platform is going out of its way to reward their loyalty. A campaign from Italy previously trapped the show's Italian superfans on a plane for five hours to prevent spoilers, and now here's a campaign from France that pitted fans of the show against each other in a branded game show.
signalscv.com

Watch Money Heist Season 5 Part 2 Online Streaming For Free at home: Here’s full episodes

Here’s a guide to everything you need to know about Money Heist season 5 part 2 2021 Full episodes how and where to watch it online for free right now at home. Is ‘Money Heist Season 5’ on HBO Max, Netflix or Prime video? How to Watch the heist crime drama series “Money Heist Season 5 Part 2” TV-Show? Money Heist Season 5 Part 2 Streaming Free: How to Watch Money Heist Season 5 At Home online?
