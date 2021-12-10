ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Sean McDermott Was Outcoached Monday // Bob Socci Checks In // Belichick’s Legacy – 12/10 (Hour 2)

Cover picture for the article(00:00) Felger, Big Jim, and Ted Johnson revisited Sean McDermott’s post-game...

Will the Patriots use Hard Knocks to scout the Colts?

Bill Belichick is known for scouring for every bit of information possible when he prepares for an opponent. This week, as the Patriots get ready to face the Indianapolis Colts, he’ll have a bit more information at his disposal than usual. Ever since Week 10 the Colts have been...
The Spun

NFL World Reacts To Patrick Mahomes’ Postgame Admission

Here’s a warning to the rest of the National Football League: don’t do anything to fire up Kansas City Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes. On Sunday, the Raiders gathered at midfield prior to kickoff against the Chiefs. Las Vegas’ entire team stood on the Arrowhead Stadium midfield logo.
Ted Johnson
The Spun

Look: Josh Allen’s Reaction To Loss Is Going Viral

Regular season losses don’t get much more crushing than the one just experienced by Josh Allen and the Buffalo Bills. Buffalo lost to Tampa Bay, 33-27, on Sunday evening. The Bills trailed by as many as 21 points earlier in the game, but staged a ferocious comeback late. Allen...
The Spun

Green Bay Packers Released Quarterback On Monday

The Green Bay Packers quarterback room got a little smaller on Monday. The team announced that its parting ways with practice squad QB Danny Etling. General Manager Brian Gutekunst informed media of the transaction. Etling was signed by the Packers last week to provide some positional depth in wake of...
The Spun

49ers Announce Heartbreaking News Following Sunday’s Win

The San Francisco 49ers announced some truly heartbreaking news following the big win in Cincinnati on Sunday. San Francisco defeated Cincinnati, 26-23, in overtime on Sunday. The 49ers played on Sunday without defensive back Dontae Johnson. The cornerback was ruled out of Sunday’s game for personal reasons. Following the...
The Spun

Tom Brady Not Happy With What Tony Romo Said Yesterday

Tom Brady was able to rewatch the broadcast of Sunday’s game between his Tampa Bay Buccaneers and the Buffalo Bills. Tampa Bay topped Buffalo, 33-27, in overtime on Sunday. Brady threw the game-winning, walk-off touchdown pass in overtime. Earlier in the game, he showed off some of his “speed.”...
The Spun

NFL World Is Shocked By What Cris Collinsworth Said Tonight

That’s how many NFL fans are reacting to the comment made by the longtime broadcaster during Sunday night’s game between the Packers and the Bears. Collinsworth, praising Green Bay quarterback Aaron Rodgers, asked if anyone around the league has been more “honest” than the MVP this season.
The Spun

Bills Get Concerning Postgame News On Josh Allen

The Buffalo Bills lost a heartbreaker to the Tampa Bay Buccaneers on Sunday, falling to Tom Brady and Co. in overtime. Josh Allen played his heart out on Sunday, passing for more than 300 yards, rushing for more than 100 yards and scoring three touchdowns. Unfortunately, Allen was reportedly banged...
bleedinggreennation.com

Eagles News: Doug Pederson in Jacksonville?

Let’s get to the Philadelphia Eagles links ... Before the Jaguars lost Sunday, 20-0, to the Tennessee Titans, NJ Advance Media’s Mike Kaye dropped this nugget on Twitter: Doug Pederson is a perfect fit for Jacksonville from a personality standpoint. He also would be a great influence on Trevor Lawrence. I think if the Jags fired Meyer (they should), Pederson would be the most logical course for redemption. Kaye, who is an Eagles beat writer for NJ.com, covered the Jaguars before heading north to join NJ Advance Media. Pederson, the former Philadelphia Eagles head coach, remains unemployed but has a sparking resume which includes a Super Bowl title. And keep in mind, Pederson admitted in June he wants another shot on the sideline.
The Spun

Former NFL Referee Admits Major Mistake On Sunday

A former NFL referee admitted on Sunday that a major officiating mistake was made late in the Bucs’ win over the Bills. Tampa Bay topped Buffalo, 33-27, thanks in part to a questionable defensive pass interference penalty called on the Bills. Tom Brady was unable to connect on a...
The Spun

Bills Announce Injury Diagnosis For Josh Allen

Josh Allen had one of his best performances on the season against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers, but after the Buffalo Bills fell to the Tampa Bay Buccaneers, there was concern about the quarterback’s health. Allen entered his postgame press conference wearing a walking boot on his left leg. On...
The Spun

3 Teams Named Possible Trade Destinations For Aaron Rodgers

Aaron Rodgers trade speculation isn’t going away. The Green Bay Packers star quarterback wanted out this offseason, but the franchise was able to convince him to return for one more year. While it’s still possible that Rodgers will give it another go in Green Bay in 2022, a trade...
