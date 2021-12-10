ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Stockton, UT

Massive Stockton blaze destroys home, leaves several pets dead

By Vivian Chow
ABC4
ABC4
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2I5S72_0dJo9hzy00

STOCKTON, Utah (ABC4) – A massive fire left a home destroyed and resulted in the death of several pets in Stockton on Friday.

Stockton City Police and Fire Departments say the incident happened near 900 S and 582 E just after midnight.

When emergency crews arrived, they discovered the home completely engulfed in flames. The homeowners were able to escape safely, but several pets were lost in the blaze.

FRAUD: Utah man sentenced to federal prison for defrauding investors
  • https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2VBREn_0dJo9hzy00
    (Courtesy of Stockton Fire Department)
  • https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2eQtE1_0dJo9hzy00
    (Courtesy of Stockton Fire Department)
  • https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2rNp0D_0dJo9hzy00
    (Courtesy of Stockton Fire Department)
  • https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4Ld1t0_0dJo9hzy00
    (Courtesy of Stockton Fire Department)
  • https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3LAm8e_0dJo9hzy00
    (Courtesy of Stockton Fire Department)

Several fire units responded to the scene including crews from Tooele City, The Tooele Army Depot, Rush Valley, and The North Tooele County Fire District.

The cause of the fire is unknown at this time, but officials are investigating the scene.

“Our deepest sympathies go out to the homeowners and their family,” says the Stockton Fire Department.

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to ABC4 Utah.

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CREATORS

More
Related
ABC4

Hunter rescued after falling into ravine in Weber County

WEBER COUNTY, Utah (ABC4) – A man was rescued after slipping into a narrow ravine on Saturday. The Weber County Search and Rescue say the incident happened in the foothills above 9th Street in Weber County. The man who was stuck was a hunter who had slipped and fallen about 30 to 40 feet into […]
WEBER COUNTY, UT
ABC4

UPDATE: Provo boy found safe after being reported missing

UPDATE: MONDAY, 12/13/21, 3:52 P.M. PROVO, Utah (ABC4) – Police said the boy has been found safe on Monday afternoon. —————————————————————————————————————– PROVO, Utah (ABC4) – Police are searching for a missing boy from Provo last seen at school on Monday. Provo Police have identified the missing boy as 11-year-old Patrick Kolling. Authorities say he was […]
PROVO, UT
ABC4

Woman charged with kidnapping four girls from South Jordan

SOUTH JORDAN, Utah (ABC4) – A woman suspected of kidnapping four girls from South Jordan on Sunday has been charged with four counts of child kidnapping. The suspect is 39-year-old Allison Brimhall. The four girls were identified as a 12-year old, an 11-year-old, and two 9-year-olds. They were found safe in California. Brimhall is the […]
SOUTH JORDAN, UT
ABC4

Utah Red Cross volunteers head to Kentucky to aid in tornado aftermath

SALT LAKE CITY (ABC4) — Volunteers from all over the country are responding to the tornado-caused devastation in Mayfield, KY including volunteers from the Utah American Red Cross chapter. It will be an around-the-clock volunteer job. Two volunteers left Sunday to help the disaster site in Mayfield and at least four will be sent out […]
KENTUCKY STATE
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Utah Accidents
City
Rush Valley, UT
Local
Utah Crime & Safety
City
Stockton, UT
State
Utah State
ABC4

Drunk man arrested for throwing rocks into Provo City Library

PROVO, UT (ABC 4) – Provo police arrested a man last week for allegedly damaging the Provo City Library. Police were called to the library on a report of criminal mischief. Library security say that a man threw rocks through windows then fled the scene. A library employee was able to chase down the suspect […]
PROVO, UT
ABC4

Missing in Utah: An empty grave

TAYLORSVILLE, Utah (ABC4) – It’s Sunday at the Taylorsville Cemetery. And a gathering is huddled around a headstone. It belonged to Lloyd Reese who is believed to have died in 1985. They were there to view the unveiling of Reese’s headstone. “Even though he is still missing, he’s not going to be forgotten ever,” said […]
UTAH STATE
ABC4

Amber Alert issued for four girls taken from South Jordan

South Jordan, UT (ABC 4) – An Amber Alert has been issued for four girls last seen in South Jordan Saturday morning. The girl’s ages range from 9 to 12 years-old. The suspect is identified as 39-year-old Allison Brimhall. She is described as 5 feet 4 inches tall with blonde hair and blue eyes. The […]
SOUTH JORDAN, UT
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Pets#City Police#Weather#Accident#The Tooele Army Depot
ABC4

Wanted: SLC shooting leaves one dead, suspect at large

SALT LAKE CITY (ABC4) – Police are searching for a suspect in a shooting that left one dead early Friday morning. Salt Lake City Police say the shooting happened around 1:02 a.m. near the area of 310 South 900 East.  When officers arrived on the scene, they discovered the victim, an adult male, in critical […]
SALT LAKE CITY, UT
ABC4

UPDATE: Police identify victim in Friday night Sandy shooting

UPDATE: MONDAY, DEC. 13, 2021, 2:42 P.M. Sandy, UT (ABC4) – Police have identified the woman killed in the shooting in Sandy Friday evening as 57-year-old Kay Jonides. ———————————————————————————————————————– Sandy, UT (ABC 4) – One man is in custody after police say he allegedly shot and killed his wife in Sandy Friday night. Police were […]
SANDY, UT
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Accidents
NewsBreak
Public Safety
ABC4

Police searching for Riverton porch pirate

RIVERTON, Utah (ABC4) – Have you seen this woman? Riverton Police are searching for a woman who’s suspected of stealing packages off people’s front porches. Officials say she’s been striking around the Riverton and South Jordan area. Authorities say the suspect drives a small, dark-colored SUV and her name may be Valeria. As the holiday […]
RIVERTON, UT
ABC4

Two-car Logan crash leaves three hospitalized

LOGAN, Utah (ABC4) – A two-vehicle crash caused by icy roads left three people hospitalized on Thursday. Utah Highway Patrol says the incident happened along US-91 near milepost 10 around 9:15 a.m. The crash happened when a northbound passenger car lost control and slid into the opposite southbound lanes. At this time, authorities say the […]
LOGAN, UT
ABC4

School bus rollover crash in Morgan County leaves two injured

MORGAN, Utah (ABC4) – A school bus carrying a student suffered a rollover crash on Thursday morning. Sgt. Cameron Roden with the Utah Highway Patrol says the crash happened along SR-66 near milepost 5. The crash happened around 6:50 a.m. UHP says the crash happened when the school bus came around a curve and went […]
MORGAN COUNTY, UT
ABC4

Silver Alert issued for man with Alzheimer’s in West Jordan

West Jordan, UT (ABC 4) – West Jordan police issued a Silver Alert for a 66-year-old man. The man is identified as Benjamin Cuamba Campos. Campos is described as 4 feet 8 inches tall with black hair and brown eyes. He was last seen wearing a blue shirt, blue pants and sandals. The alert says […]
WEST JORDAN, UT
ABC4

EXCLUSIVE: Utah missionary caught in tornado’s epicenter

SALT LAKE CITY (ABC4) — In an exclusive interview with ABC 4, the mother of 19-year old June Ferre, said her daughter, who is serving a mission for the Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-Day Saints, had to withstand the deadly Mayfield, Ky. tornado. She was able to withstand the 150 mile per hour winds […]
UTAH STATE
ABC4

Missing in Utah: What happened to Danny Scott? Pt. 2

SALT LAKE CITY (ABC4) – It’s a picture that Cherri Waddle took that serves as a reminder of what she once had. The picture was taken when Waddle and her brother, Danny Scott were young. It showed Scott offering a slight kiss on her sister’s head. “It just reminds me that he was always there,” […]
UTAH STATE
ABC4

ABC4

4K+
Followers
1K+
Post
642K+
Views
ABOUT

The latest Salt Lake City, Utah news, weather, and sports

 https://www.abc4.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy