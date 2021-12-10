Massive Stockton blaze destroys home, leaves several pets dead

STOCKTON, Utah (ABC4) – A massive fire left a home destroyed and resulted in the death of several pets in Stockton on Friday.

Stockton City Police and Fire Departments say the incident happened near 900 S and 582 E just after midnight.

When emergency crews arrived, they discovered the home completely engulfed in flames. The homeowners were able to escape safely, but several pets were lost in the blaze.

(Courtesy of Stockton Fire Department)

(Courtesy of Stockton Fire Department)

(Courtesy of Stockton Fire Department)

(Courtesy of Stockton Fire Department)

(Courtesy of Stockton Fire Department)

Several fire units responded to the scene including crews from Tooele City, The Tooele Army Depot, Rush Valley, and The North Tooele County Fire District.

The cause of the fire is unknown at this time, but officials are investigating the scene.

“Our deepest sympathies go out to the homeowners and their family,” says the Stockton Fire Department.

