First lady, second gentleman to make stops in Milwaukee, Waukesha next week
First Lady Jill Biden and second gentleman Douglas Emhoff will make stops in Milwaukee and Waukesha next...www.wisn.com
First Lady Jill Biden and second gentleman Douglas Emhoff will make stops in Milwaukee and Waukesha next...www.wisn.com
Waukesha county and Milwaukee County have enough problems. we don't need either of them coming to our State that is broken because of what their spouses have said in Court cases!!
Comments / 2