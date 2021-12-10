My haven, Christopher Biggins: The legendary panto dame, 72, in his dressing room at the Orchard Theatre, Kent... Oh yes he is!

Christopher Biggins, 72, (pictured) shares items of significance in his dressing room at the Orchard Theatre in Kent

1. ART CLASS

I’m an art collector and adore this bronze statuette of a Harlequin – a classic comic pantomime character – made by a friend of mine, Tom Merrifield. A ballet dancer turned figurative sculptor, who sadly died last month aged 88, he was a total eccentric but brilliant at what he did. This piece is an ever-present reminder of a wonderful man and dear friend.

2. MY MARVELLOUS MUM

I love this portrait of my late mother Pam in a pretty dress when she was young. We were very close and she had a wonderful sense of humour, which I seem to have inherited. My Great Auntie Vi was a snob and insisted I have elocution lessons, so my mother and father Bill – a car salesman turned antiques dealer – worked hard to send me to private school where I was taught to speak ‘properly’ by a Mrs Christian, who encouraged me to be an actor.

3. PRISON BREAK

My first big TV role was as loveable Lukewarm [second from right], a confidant of Fletcher, played by Ronnie Barker [far left], in the classic 70s BBC sitcom Porridge. Ronnie was a generous actor and if he thought one of Fletcher’s lines would work better spoken by my character, he’d give it to me. The show wasn’t, as many think, shot in a real prison but above a swimming pool at the BBC.

4. IT'S BEHIND ME!

The Great British Pantomime Awards, which I compere, were set up four years ago, and I was honoured to win this Lifetime Achievement Award at the inaugural event. I was born in Oldham but brought up in Salisbury where I joined the local theatre, the Playhouse, when I was 16. My first stage role was playing a small part, PC Boggins, in a panto there.

Christopher cherishes a snap with his partner Neil Sinclair, taken when he won I’m A Celebrity… Get Me Out Of Here! in 2007

5. KING OF THE JUNGLE

I’m also proud of winning I’m A Celebrity… Get Me Out Of Here! in Australia in 2007 – this is me with my partner Neil Sinclair after winning. Every time a new series starts, one of those appearing will call me and ask for a tip on how to survive the ordeal. I always say the same thing: ‘Just be yourself!’ I’d never have agreed to appear in the current series though – to be put in an icy cold castle in North Wales in winter is just ridiculous.

6. TASTEFUL!

After getting a new left knee and heart valve I’m back in panto as cook Dame Trot in Jack And The Beanstalk. My costume has fried eggs and a bottle of HP Sauce on the front and bunches of tomatoes hanging from the sleeves and weighs about two stone.

The hat, which sits on top of the red wig I’m wearing, has a hen and a nest full of eggs [on the chair] on it. I’ve been appearing in pantos for nearly 50 years – if you ever feel a bit jaded, as soon as you walk on stage the wonderful audience gives you a lift.

Christopher Biggins stars in Jack And The Beanstalk in Dartford, Kent, from today until 2 January 2022. For tickets visit orchardtheatre.co.uk

As told to York Membery