Gwen Stefani Added a Punk Glam Flair to Festive Fashion While Christmas Shopping at Target

By Hanna McNeila
 3 days ago
Gwen Stefani added a punk flair to festive fashion in her latest Instagram post. She went full force with the holiday spirit in ruby red hues, plaid pants and winter boots.

The 52-year-old posed while balancing on a Target shopping cart. She sported a scarlet bomber jacket layered over a black turtle neck which she wore with a pair of black and red plaid pants. The trousers featured an elastic waist, a silver zip on the side, three stripes running down her outer leg, and black suspender straps which were hooked onto the middle of her pants. She accessorized with two gold nametag necklaces as well as chunky rings and gold bracelets.

For footwear, Stefani opted for fashionable yet durable white winter shoes. The ankle boots boasted a ridged rubber outsole, a smooth upper and white laces which the star kept untied.

The “Hollaback Girl” singer filled her cart with festive treats, including records of her fourth studio album and first full-length Christmas album, “You Make it Feel Like Christmas” which was released in 2017. She also packed the trolly with plastic fringe garland, bows, stockings and plush toys.

She promoted her album in her Instagram caption,  “ had a lil too much fun at @target …can u blame me? p.s. exclusive deluxe edition double vinyl of #YouMakeItFeelLikeChristmas are up for grabs”

when it comes to Stefani’s typical looks both on and off the stage, her style can be described as punk rock-chic, always including a twist of glam. Whether she’s in Sophia Webste r butterfly sandals or Crocs camouflage clogs, the “Under the Christmas Lights” musician knows how to pull off an unexpected style. Her go-to brands include Gucci, Paris Texas, Vans and more when it comes to footwear.

Slip into a pair of these lace-up boots inspired by Gwen Stefani.

CREDIT: Courtesy of Nordstrom

Buy Now: Dr. Martens Combs Boot, 89.95

CREDIT: Courtesy of Nordstrom

Buy Now: Steve Madden Thora Lace-Up Boot, $65

CREDIT: Courtesy of DSW

Buy Now: JLO Jennifer Lopez Briana Combat Boots, $79.99

Flip through the gallery to see Gwen Stefani’s best street style looks.

2d ago

See we all know you're stuck on yourself! It's always about YOU

