ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Kalamazoo, MI

8 Locally Owned Kid-Friendly Pizza Places in Kalamazoo

By Bobby Guy
1077 WRKR
1077 WRKR
 3 days ago
Cover picture for the article

Local experts and Kalamazoo parents recommend...

wrkr.com

Comments / 0

Related
1077 WRKR

Did You Know About this Secret Pinball Arcade in Allegan?

Whether you’re a pinball wizard or just looking to have some fun, this arcade is one of downtown Allegan’s best kept secrets. Back when I was a kid growing up in Allegan there were only a handful of things to do for fun: either go to Pizza Hut and pump the jukebox full of quarters or go see a movie at the old Regent Theatre. Thankfully in recent years downtown Allegan has seen an uptick in new and exciting business ventures which now includes two craft breweries, a trendy new plant shop, and the Regent Arcade.
ALLEGAN, MI
1077 WRKR

This Rainbow House In Moline, Illinois Drove Its City Nuts

About 4 hours a little Southwest of Kalamazoo in Moline, Illinois, there is a house that has been driving some of the people who live there nuts, that is of course except for the family that lives there. In who could be in contention for "Mom of the Year," Taylor Berg let her two sons pick out the color scheme of their house last year, and when they wanting it rainbow colored, Taylor went right to work. The three ended up finishing the house exactly how they wanted it, but the paint job actually caused quite a bit of controversy in the community however.
KALAMAZOO, MI
1077 WRKR

Here Are The Christmas Tree Laws From The Michigan Fire Marshal

We’re in the home stretch of the Christmas countdown and Kalamazoo residents are feeling the holiday spirit. Whether you prefer real or fake Christmas tree, do you know if it’s up to code? I had no idea there are, in fact, rules to celebrating Christmas. The Michigan State Fire Marshal wants your family to have a safe and merry Christmas. Here are the guidelines they encourage you to follow this season:
MICHIGAN STATE
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Kalamazoo, MI
Restaurants
Local
Michigan Food & Drinks
Local
Michigan Lifestyle
Local
Michigan Restaurants
Kalamazoo, MI
Lifestyle
Kalamazoo, MI
Food & Drinks
City
Kalamazoo, MI
1077 WRKR

Whether It’s A Train, A Workshop or Even a Winery, Santa Gets Around West Michigan

A lot of talk at a Christmas party I was at this week about Santa Claus. We got to talking about A Christmas Story (Ralphie and the BB gun, or more accurately: “official Red Ryder, carbine action, 200-shot, range model air rifle, with a compass in the stock and this thing that tells time.”) because one of our co-workers grew up in the neighborhood where the movie takes place.
MICHIGAN STATE
1077 WRKR

After 51 Years, A Pizza Yen In Portage Is Closing

A small but long lasting gem in the Portage community has announced that they'll be closing up their storefront after over 5 decades in business. A Pizza Yen opened in 1970 by now co-owner owner Michelle Ertz-Rosenbach's father, Richard “Dick” Ertz. Dick originally started in the restaurant industry in 1970 at A Pizza Yen located on South Westnedge. In 1980 he was approached with an opportunity to start a catering banquet hall facility, called The Windjammer. In 1993 the catering business was moved to A Pizza Yen. The catering business will continue, but they've announced the restaurant will be closing:
PORTAGE, MI
1077 WRKR

J. Gumbo’s In Kalamazoo Is Closing

Sad news was announced yesterday as a staple of unique cuisine in Kalamazoo took to their Facebook on Tuesday, December 7th to let the city know they plan on closing. J.Gumbo's has been a prime spot for comfort food since opening their doors in mid- 2016, and they were absolutely crushed to have to make the call to close:
KALAMAZOO, MI
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Food Drink#Kid Friendly Pizza Places
1077 WRKR

That Unforgettable Night in Battle Creek when Rush Played The Rafters

Back in the day, The Rafters was the place for rockers to see live music in Battle Creek. Rush hit the stage in 1975 for the unbelievable ticket price of $2.50. The Captain and Tennille's "Love Will Keep Us Together" was the biggest song of 1975, but you never heard it at The Rafters in Battle Creek. Hard rock ruled the day in and all these years later, many people still have special memories of the club. The battle of the bands was legendary, and from what I hear, there were more than occasional hookups and fisticuffs.
BATTLE CREEK, MI
1077 WRKR

Are Kalamazoo & Battle Creek Becoming The Weed Capitals of Michigan?

Kalamazoo is known nationwide for their breweries and craft beers. It obviously goes without saying that Bell's is one of the most popular beer brand names out there, and with celebrations for their Oberon & Hopslam, it's no surprise they continue to grow in popularity. But there is a wave in a rising market that has seemingly crashed head on into the city, and it shows no signs of slowing down. Medical & Recreational marijuana facilities are seemingly taking over, as the announcement of the two most recent dispensaries on Gull Road & Stadium Dr. will make it a dozen dispensaries.
MICHIGAN STATE
1077 WRKR

This Single House in Mattawan is Like an Entire Neighborhood of Christmas Lights

A number of animated, ever-changing seasonal displays make this one Mattawan house the place you have to see to make this Christmas merry and bright. in 2019, Forbes did the math and calculated that turning on Clark Griswold's 25,000 Christmas lights, "based in today’s dollars with those same incandescent lights...for five hours a day for 31 days would cost a whopping $3,699.85." If you remember the film, you know that although you can't put a price on the jelly of the month club, $4,000 was not Clark's Christmas bonus (but it is the gift that keeps on giving). LEDs are much more cost-effective, and the things you can do with programmable sequencers are incredible. Exhibit A: Silvergrass Holiday Lights. It is residential, but it sure looks professional.
MATTAWAN, MI
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Lifestyle
NewsBreak
Restaurants
NewsBreak
Pizza
NewsBreak
Food & Drinks
1077 WRKR

Treasure Hunter Unearths Fascinating Piece of Battle Creek History Near Detroit

A Michigan man who was searching for artifacts in a dumpsite near Detroit a couple of years ago found something amazing with historical ties to a city nearly 120 miles away. James Stottlemeyer is from Clarkston, Michigan, and is an avid treasure hunter. He says he got into treasure hunting at an early age, always looking for fossils as a kid. When he was about 12, James borrowed his uncle's metal detector for the first time and began finding wheat pennies, relics, and even a ring from the Civilian Conservation Corps. which got him hooked on the hobby right in his own backyard.
BATTLE CREEK, MI
1077 WRKR

These Are the 4 Best Dog Trainers in the Kalamazoo Area

Regardless of the age of the dog that you may have just purchased or, hopefully, adopted, you may find yourself in need of a dog trainer. And, you wouldn't be alone. Any recommended dog trainers or classes around kzoo? I have a couple one year old Husky Shepherd mixes and they're the sweetest dogs ever but they refuse to not pull like sled dogs when we walk. Can anyone recommend a trainer? Hopefully one that doesn't break the bank cause I'm a young dude with a dead end job but I'm willing to pay whatever I need to to fix this to make sure I can keep them safe on walks.
KALAMAZOO, MI
1077 WRKR

Mackinac Island Will Be Featured on Amazon Series About Extreme Deliveries

Michigan's Mackinac Island will soon become the feature of an interesting Amazon series that focuses on "extreme deliveries." Delivering packages for Amazon seems like it would be a very stressful job. You're always in a huge rush, you have to deal with rude and disrespectful customers, and some delivery destinations are downright hard to get to. Not to mention, they have to make these deliveries regardless of the weather conditions.
MACKINAC ISLAND, MI
1077 WRKR

Why Is A Burger Giant Trying To Squash A Tecumseh, Michigan Burger Joint?

Yes, this is a case of David and Goliath. Or, depending on how the case goes, the big guy sticking it to the little guy. Burger giant In-N-Out is suing Doll n Burgers of Tecumseh, Michigan (owner of two stores; one in Tecumseh and another in Jackson, Michigan) claiming trademark infringement. California's In-N-Out has been around since the late 1940s and has expanded east to about as far as Texas. Doll n' Burgers has been around since 2020, founded by two guys, Justin Dalenburger, which is where the local burger joint's name comes from, and Ken Heers. Business was so good in Tecumseh that they're are opening another place in Jackson.
TECUMSEH, MI
1077 WRKR

1077 WRKR

Kalamazoo, MI
6K+
Followers
4K+
Post
1M+
Views
ABOUT

1077 WRKR plays the best rock music and delivers the latest local news, information and features for Kalamazoo, Michigan. Live and local on-air, online and through our free mobile app.

Comments / 0

Community Policy