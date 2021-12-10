8 Locally Owned Kid-Friendly Pizza Places in Kalamazoo

About 4 hours a little Southwest of Kalamazoo in Moline, Illinois, there is a house that has been driving some of the people who live there nuts, that is of course except for the family that lives there. In who could be in contention for "Mom of the Year," Taylor Berg let her two sons pick out the color scheme of their house last year, and when they wanting it rainbow colored, Taylor went right to work. The three ended up finishing the house exactly how they wanted it, but the paint job actually caused quite a bit of controversy in the community however.

