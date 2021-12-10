ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Virginia State

Virginia names Clemson’s Tony Elliott as next football coach

By HANK KURZ Jr.
The Associated Press
The Associated Press
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=28Std4_0dJo7qLB00
1 of 2

Virginia didn’t have to extend its search for a new football coach beyond the Atlantic Coast Conference as the Cavaliers announced Friday they had tabbed longtime Clemson offensive coordinator Tony Elliott to fill their vacancy.

Cavaliers athletic director Carla Williams announced Virginia was hiring Elliott, who will be introduced at a news conference next week. No details of his contract were released though Elliott earned about $2 million a year at Clemson.

“Coach Elliott is a winner, in every sense of the word. He is known for his character, humility, work ethic, skill set and passion for education,” Williams said in a release. “Coach Elliott is an exceptional leader of young men and he is highly regarded across college football as a talented teacher and coach. He is an outstanding recruiter who has been responsible for recruiting, signing and developing scholar-athletes while competing for and winning championships.”

Elliott will replace Bronco Mendenhall, who stunned the school on Dec. 2 by announcing he is stepping down after Virginia’s bowl game. In six seasons, Mendenhall has led the Cavaliers to four bowl games — they opted out after last season — and their first ACC championship berth in 2019. Virginia lost 62-17 in that matchup against Elliott and eventual national champion Clemson.

The 42-year-old Elliott has been the Tigers’ sole offensive coordinator since 2019. He was co-offensive coordinator from Clemson’s 2014 bowl game until Jeff Scott, with whom he shared the role, left to become the head coach at South Florida.

A recipient of the prestigious Frank Broyles Award as the top assistant coach in college football in 2017, Elliott oversaw an offense led by future No. 1 overall NFL draft choice Trevor Lawrence at quarterback and All-American tailback Travis Etienne.

This past season has been less impressive as the Tigers transitioned to sophomore DJ Uiagelelei at quarterback. Clemson finished the regular season ranked 78th nationally in scoring, averaging 26.8 points. They also dropped out of the Top 25 and missed the College Football Playoff for the first time in seven seasons.

Elliott is the Tigers’ second coordinator to leave this offseason. Defensive coordinator Brent Venables was hired Sunday as the new head coach at Oklahoma.

The Tigers played for four national championships in the past six years, winning in 2016-17 and 2018-19. Each time they bested previously unbeaten Alabama.

Elliott was a walk-on who played four years at Clemson. Despite modest career numbers of 34 catches for 455 yards and two touchdowns, he was voted a team captain his senior season while all winning All-ACC academic honors.

___

More AP college football: https://apnews.com/hub/college-football and https://twitter.com/AP_Top25 Sign up for the AP’s college football newsletter: https://apnews.com/cfbtop25

Comments / 0

Related
The Associated Press

Injury leaves Wisconsin’s Wilder unavailable for bowl game

MADISON, Wis. (AP) — Wisconsin won’t have safety Collin Wilder for its Las Vegas Bowl matchup with Arizona State. Wilder said in a video posted by the Wisconsin football team’s Twitter account that he’d suffered a “very serious injury” that would prevent him from playing in the bowl game. The video didn’t specify the nature of Wilder’s injury.
WISCONSIN STATE
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Virginia College Sports
Local
Virginia Football
State
Virginia State
State
Alabama State
Local
Virginia Sports
State
Oklahoma State
The Associated Press

Khan won’t act ‘helter-skelter’ when deciding Meyer’s fate

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. (AP) — Don’t expect Jacksonville Jaguars owner Shad Khan to be impulsive when deciding coach Urban Meyer’s fate. Khan made it clear Monday he values making informed decisions over “just acting helter-skelter on emotion.” He pointed out giving former coaches Gus Bradley and Doug Marrone four years apiece to see what they could build in Jacksonville.
NFL
The Associated Press

Cardinals stumble at home again in 30-23 loss to Rams

Maybe the Arizona Cardinals should have stayed on the road. Home cooking doesn’t seem to sit well with them. Undefeated on the road, the Cardinals returned home the first time in a month and fell flat again Monday night, losing 30-23 to the Los Angeles Rams to tighten the NFC West race.
NFL
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Jeff Scott
Person
Frank Broyles
Person
Trevor Lawrence
Person
Bronco Mendenhall
Person
Brent Venables
Person
Travis Etienne
The Associated Press

Stafford, Donald lead Rams to 30-23 win over Cardinals

GLENDALE, Ariz. (AP) — From the first play to the last, Aaron Donald and the Los Angeles Rams showed they’re still a heavyweight in the NFC West. The six-time All-Pro finished with three sacks — the first on the initial play from scrimmage and the last as time expired — while Matthew Stafford threw for 287 yards and three touchdowns to lead the Rams past the Arizona Cardinals 30-23 on Monday night.
NFL
The Associated Press

Cleveland takes on Houston, seeks 5th straight win

Houston Rockets (9-18, 13th in the Western Conference) vs. Cleveland Cavaliers (17-12, fourth in the Eastern Conference) BOTTOM LINE: Cleveland heads into a matchup against Houston as winners of four games in a row. The Cavaliers have gone 8-7 at home. Cleveland is ninth in the Eastern Conference scoring 106.0...
NBA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#College Football Playoff#American Football#Cavaliers#Acc#Tigers#All American
The Associated Press

NFL requiring coaches, team staff to get COVID-19 boosters

The NFL is requiring coaches, front-office staff and team personnel to receive a COVID-19 booster by Dec. 27. In a memo sent to teams on Monday and obtained by The Associated Press, the league said: “Given the increased prevalence of the virus in our communities, our experts have recommended that we implement the CDC’s recommendation.”
NFL
The Associated Press

Orlando hosts Atlanta following Young’s 41-point game

Atlanta Hawks (13-14, 10th in the Eastern Conference) vs. Orlando Magic (5-23, 14th in the Eastern Conference) BOTTOM LINE: Atlanta visits the Orlando Magic after Trae Young scored 41 points in the Hawks’ 132-126 loss to the Houston Rockets. The Magic have gone 0-5 against division opponents. Orlando averages...
NBA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
College Sports
NewsBreak
NFL
NewsBreak
Football
NewsBreak
Sports
NewsBreak
College Football
The Associated Press

Curry embracing roar of crowds in record-breaking quest

INDIANAPOLIS (AP) — Stephen Curry hears the roaring crowds everywhere he travels these days. His pursuit of the NBA’s career 3-point record has created warm and fuzzy environments for the Golden State Warriors at each stop. Fans want to see history, and they want to see the 33-year-old Curry break Ray Allen’s career 3-point record in person.
NBA
The Associated Press

The Associated Press

682K+
Followers
361K+
Post
311M+
Views
ABOUT

News from The Associated Press, the definitive source for independent journalism from every corner of the globe.

Comments / 0

Community Policy