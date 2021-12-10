ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Bakersfield, CA

BPD officials break down how they evaluate a school threat

By Miabelle Salzano
 3 days ago

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — Concerns across the nation have been rising during the aftermath of the school shooting in Michigan that left four people dead and several others wounded .

In this event’s wake, Bakersfield has been dealing with its own incidents, which, according to officials, have been on the rise. Last week a West High student was found in possession of a gun at school and faced charges. Last month, a juvenile was shot just outside Voorhies Elementary School and Foothill High School forcing both into a lockout and Orangewood Elementary on lockdown.

On Monday, Liberty High was confronted with what seemed like a gun threat being airdropped onto students’ iPhones.

Officials ultimately deemed the threat “not credible.” Bakersfield Police Department officials explained in a social media post what this means.

Officials said officers investigating any threat must establish whether the threat meets penal code thresholds for the criminal action. This means they must determine whether the threat merits prosecution.

When officials are determining whether a threat is credible or not, they look at who made the threat–if someone from out of the local area or state made the threat against a different school and could possibly have the same abbreviation.

Officials said law enforcement can also identify true users behind social media accounts even if they are pseudonyms.

“The vast majority of threats are made via social media platforms and the person issuing the threat is under the mistaken assumption that there is anonymity if the user name isn’t their true name,” the post read.

BPD officials said all threats are thoroughly investigated with the school regardless of its credibility.

They urge people to continue to report suspicious circumstances and incidents and to talk with your children about their social media activities and explain the seriousness of these types of situations.

“We will continue to pursue charges against those threatening school violence,” the post read.

