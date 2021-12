ANNAPOLIS, MD (AP) – Maryland health officials have confirmed the first three cases of the new omicron variant in the state. All three are from the Baltimore metropolitan region. Two are from the same household, including a vaccinated person who recently traveled to South Africa, and an unvaccinated person who’s a close contact of that person. The third case, a vaccinated person with no known recent travel history, is unrelated to the other two. None are hospitalized. Contact tracing efforts are underway to ensure that potential close contacts are identified, quarantined, and tested.

MARYLAND STATE ・ 8 DAYS AGO