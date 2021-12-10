Texas State squares off against Southwestern

Dec. 12, 2021: The Gophers made a splash with their first addition from the transfer portal, adding Abilene Christian CB Ryan Stapp. The transfer portal taketh and the transfer portal giveth. After adding LB Jack Gibbens from Abilene Christian last offseason, the Gophers went back to the Wildcats’ well, this time adding CB Ryan Stapp. At 6-foot, Stapp was highly recruited in the portal after playing three seasons at the FCS level. He chose the Gophers over offers from Mississippi State, Nebraska, Louisville, Washington State and Northwestern. He should now have every chance to play a large role in the Maroon & Gold in 2022, with two seasons of eligibility remaining.

MINNESOTA STATE ・ 1 DAY AGO